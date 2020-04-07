InSync Technology to Offer Live Standards Conversion of UHD Video Streams in the Cloud

PETERSFIELD, U.K. — April 7, 2020 — InSync Technology today announced that the company is augmenting its popular FrameFormer Link software standards conversion engine with support for motion compensated frame rate conversion of live video streams.

The new FrameFormer Link Live tool kit can be integrated into any live production automation or workflow management platform through its open API and can support live conversion of all formats up to and including UHD/4K. It can be deployed on premises or in any cloud environment and requires CPU-only processing, which is the optimum approach when instant availability of compute resources and scalability are key.

As broadcasters and service providers increasingly look to host live event production and distribution in the cloud, FrameFormer Link Live fills one of the few remaining gaps in terms of the content processing chain.

"We are bringing the unique ability to apply motion compensated frame rate conversion to live UHD streams in the cloud," said Daryl Blair, Marketing Director of InSync Technology Ltd. "This evolution of our popular FrameFormer software engine can be easily integrated into any customer, partner, or service providers' platform for the highest-quality conversions."

InSync Technology is currently working with a number of SaaS partners and expects the first availability of a cloud-based integrated service for live motion compensated frame rate conversion this summer.

About InSync Technology

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters).

InSync's FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU-only deployment. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in its support for Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems and is available as an integration into third-party solutions (such as Dalet Amberfin, Marquise Technologies MIST, Marquis Broadcast Medway, Odyssey MARK, IMC Technologies Incite MAM, and Imagine Communications SelenioFlex™ File), or as part of turnkey software applications including InSync FrameFormer Live and Hiscale FLICS|SOLO FF.

More information is available at www.insync.tv.

Photo Caption: FrameFormer Software Engine now offers live standards conversion of UHD video streams in the cloud.

