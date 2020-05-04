IHSE Introduces the MV42 Series MultiViewer for DisplayPort 4K60 Supporting Single-Head or Dual-Head Displays

CRANBURY, N.J. — April 29, 2020 — IHSE today announced the launch of the MV42 Series MultiViewer for DisplayPort 4K60. The MV42 is a four-port multiview display processor that combines a high-performance 4K60 multi-image video processor with remote keyboard/mouse control. Two models are offered supporting either a single-head 4K DisplayPort output or dual-head 4K Display outputs. The units can display and control up to four computer sources at a time on a single 4Kp60 monitor.

The MV42 multiviewer provides connections for up to full 3840x2160p60 inputs and outputs. On the MV42-DPSH model there are four input ports for DisplayPort 1.2 and two output ports. On the MV42-DPDH there are four dual-head input ports and two dual-head outputs ports. For dual-head applications, the MV42-DPDH allows users to split up to four dual-head 4K60 PCs across two monitors and control both with a single keyboard and mouse.

IHSE's MV42 can provide immediate access to thousands of endpoints when combined with a Draco compact XV or Draco enterprise XV KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) matrix system. Through keyboard hot-keys or on-screen display menus from a unit connected to the KVM matrix system, users can quickly access up to 32 hot-key PC sources per quadrant. Hot-key macros per input source can be configured by the KVM control system allowing instant preview of different computers or cameras, perfect for command and control environments. With IHSE's Grid Card option for Draco enterprise systems, multiple MV42 multiviewers can be utilized to share information from up to 24 KVM matrix systems.

Other advanced features of the MV42 include support for Picture-in-Picture mode, Full Screen mode, de-embedded audio, USB-HID, and USB 2.0. The embedded audio signals can be connected to a loudspeaker (analog or digital) via a built-in audio interface to ensure that users never miss important audio alerts. Either the audio track of the currently active monitor or a combination of various audio signals can be output so that relevant audio alerts can be heard at all times, regardless of the source. Additionally, each unit supports scaling and cropping capabilities to offer layouts for sizing display images to fit multiple-screen layouts. The MV42 series is provided with a GPIO interface for either tally lights or remote contact closure control. There is also an open-API and network connection for interfacing with third-party control systems. For 24/7 operation, a redundant power supply is provided.

"As KVM technology advances the capabilities of larger control rooms and operation centers, our new MV42 series furthers our ability to support users who demand high-quality video walls or local multiview workstations to show the whole process of actions and activities from any connected source," said Dan Holland, marketing manager, IHSE USA. "This gives operators in any type of control room setting the ability to arrange and visualize their workstation while also sharing workstation data simultaneously to a video wall."

IHSE offers the MV42 in two configurations. The MV42-DPSH offers a single-head DisplayPort 1.2 supporting resolutions up to 4K60@4:4:4 and the MV42-DPDH offers a dual-head DisplayPort 1.2 supporting 4K60@4:4:4. Both units come standard in a 1RU chassis with redundant power, SNMP support, and GPIO interfaces.

More information about IHSE USA's products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

# # #

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post-production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/200429IHSE-MV42.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-MV42_Multiviewer.jpg

Photo Caption: IHSE has introduced the MV42 series MultiViewer for DisplayPort 4K60 supporting single head or dual-head displays.

Follow IHSE USA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IHSE-USA-LLC-451555998278049/?

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IHSEUSMarketing

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ihse-usa-llc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeZlti-IfdBCBToP5il6MGw