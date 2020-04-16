Harmonic Providing Free Access to Video Streaming Innovation During Global Lockdown

Enabling Up to 50% Bandwidth Reduction for 90 Days Through Harmonic EyeQ

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 16, 2020 — The current global health crisis has given rise to rapid growth in network traffic, resulting in strain across global broadband networks. In order to address the recent surge and to support its many customers during these unprecedented times, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will provide its EyeQ™ content-aware encoding (CAE) technology free for the next 90 days to help alleviate the current network constraints.

Harmonic's EyeQ technology leverages artificial intelligence to reduce streaming congestion on broadband networks by up to 50% without impacting quality. It serves as a highly effective tool to combat the recent surge and a step above recently utilized methods, such as resolution and bit rate reductions. EyeQ CAE is available on all Harmonic media processors, through a software license, and the VOS®360 Live Streaming Platform.

"Due to the nearly global lockdown, the demand for high-quality streaming services has exploded and as such has led to excessive constraints on broadband networks. Adding our EyeQ technology to the mix can greatly decrease bandwidth consumption for high-quality video and alleviate strain on local and national broadband networks," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development at Harmonic. "By offering free licenses for the expected lockdown timeframes, Harmonic is providing an effective tool to help both media companies and broadband networks alike."

Harmonic will highlight its EyeQ CAE technology through Live Connection, a 30-day virtual showcase highlighting Harmonic's latest video streaming innovations. The online interactive series will shine light on the powerful benefits of Harmonic's software solutions and cloud-based platforms providing increased agility, flexibility, efficiency and continuity to meet the growing consumer demand for streaming and broadcast services. To register for the Harmonic Live Connection virtual showcase, please visit https://live.harmonicinc.com/.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

