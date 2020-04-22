Grass Valley Taps Into Power of IP for Highlights and Replay Production with LiveTouch 1300

MONTREAL – April 22, 2020 – Grass Valley introduces LiveTouch 1300, the latest member of its award-winning live highlights and replay production system. The new solution brings enhanced flexibility to 4K UHD production allowing users to capture video directly from IP sources, and delivers expanded collaborative workflow capability making it ideal for mobile production.

Designed for mobile, outside broadcast (OB) productions and sports venues, the rugged system is built for life on the road. The new HTML5 LiveTouch Dashboard makes system monitoring, control, start up and basic configuration straightforward and quick in the on-and-off environment of an OB truck.

Chris Merrill, Grass Valley’s director of product marketing, commented: "The demand for captivating, stunning quality content is at an all-time high. We developed LiveTouch 1300 to help our customers efficiently create immersive 4K UHD and HDR replays in any production scenario. Now more than ever it is crucial to allow broadcasters and content owners greater freedom to cover live events regardless of their location. LiveTouch 1300 makes distributed production and collaborative workflows easy and fast."

For efficient content production, the LiveTouch Panel now includes a uniquely integrated creative toolset that eliminates the need for external PCs. In addition, this latest version of LiveTouch enables multiformat production without changing the operator workflow. With inputs that support up to full raster, single stream 4K UHD/HD processing and HDR/SDR up and down or cross-mapping LiveTouch easily works across production standards. Concurrent operators may have access to all cameras and servers to instantly create, edit and playout highlights packages. Simplifying content creation even further is Fileflow 4, a new streamlined UI that allows operators to quickly create rules for automated file delivery to social media, archive and other network-based destinations.

Built with the latest native IP environments in mind, LiveTouch 1300 simplifies 4K UHD requirements with unique dual redundant 50G SMPTE ST 2110 IP interfaces with NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 that allow operators to use standard IT network connections to quickly identify and connect the system. For the ultimate flexibility, panels connect over IP allowing operators to be miles away from the event and the Live Touch server, making the LiveTouch 1300 the ideal REMI/At-Home replay system.

Grass Valley will announce its latest product innovations and strategic updates at the GV LIVE Presents – Innovate 2020 event on April 23. This one-hour live program – the most ambitious customer engagement event in the company’s history – will be presented by Grass Valley’s president Tim Shoulders and streamed to customers and partners around the world at 11am and 9pm EDT.

Sign up for the event at: https://grass-valley.brand.live/gv-live-presents