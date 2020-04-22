Grass Valley Supercharges 4K UHD Production with K-Frame XP Video Processing Engine

MONTREAL – April 22, 2020 – Grass Valley reinforces its leadership in driving the evolution of live production with the launch of its new GV K-Frame XP video production engine. Designed to make higher resolution content creation easier, the new compact switcher packs a powerful punch with unmatched functionality across multiformat environments and high signal density, even with the increased bandwidth requirements of 4K UHD. Featuring true single stream, full raster, 4K processing at 2160p, the K-Frame XP eliminates the need for compromise in 4K UHD productions; there’s no reduction in I/O count in 4K UHD, no reduction in M/Es, keyers or DPMS in 4K UHD, and no change in operator workflow in 4K UHD.

Marco Lopez, Grass Valley’s senior vice president of live production, commented: “With the drive to deliver richer storytelling, we’re seeing customers really ramp up the volume of 4K UHD content being produced. This demand for increased production bandwidth has created workarounds that in the past have ultimately slowed down and put limits on the workflow. Grass Valley has built a hugely powerful hardware platform that can take on the ultra-fast pace of live content production – particularly sports – and ease the constraints of handling any resolution, even 4K UHD.”

The next-generation K-Frame XP’s video processing is built on an innovative hardware platform. This compact solution has the smallest footprint of any professional 4K production switcher, delivering the processing power to handle any resolution (HD, 3G, and 4K UHD) – as well as HDR. The switcher also allows its 80x40 I/O count to remain unchanged, regardless of whether customers are producing in all IP, all SDI, or in hybrid environments at 1.5G, 3G, and 12G. The K-Frame XP supports all the latest IP and workflow standards such as SMPTE 2110 and AMWA/NMOS IS-04 and -05 standards.

Lopez added: “The new K-Frame XP meets all the needs of today’s 4K UHD production environments, allowing production teams to fully express their creativity with zero compromises and no change in operator workflow, giving them the freedom to deliver the stunning images and captivating viewing experiences that audiences around the globe demand.”

Packed into a compact 8 RU footprint, the K-Frame XP supports 4K UHD on every input or output stream with no additional conversion required, and no reduction in I/O count. The system comes withup to six full-featured mix effects (MEs), each with six full keyers, with associated 2DDPMs, which include perspective. There is an additional option to add up to 16 floating 3D iDPMs. The new K-Frame XP is also fully compatible with any Grass Valley Kayenne, Karrera and GV Korona switcher control panel, allowing customers to leverage their existing investments.

The K-Frame XP also delivers:

Eight-channel ClipStore with two minutes of 4K UHD replay capacity

12G single-stream connection on every input

Smooth, full raster 4K effects from every keyer

Grass Valley will announce its latest product innovations and strategic updates at the GV LIVE Presents – Innovate 2020 event on April 23. This one-hour live program – the most ambitious customer engagement event in the company’s history – will be presented by Grass Valley’s president Tim Shoulders and streamed to customers and partners around the world at 11am and 9pm EDT.

Sign up for the event at: https://grass-valley.brand.live/gv-live-presents