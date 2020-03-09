Grass Valley Puts Innovation Front and Center at NAB Show 2020

MONTREAL – March 9, 2020 – Grass Valley will be front and center at NAB Show 2020 with a new booth location in Central Hall #C1707 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At what will be the first major public appearance following the announcement of Black Dragon Capital’s intent to acquire Grass Valley, the company will show why it is the business transformation partner for the world’s most innovative broadcasters and media organizations. NAB Show will see Grass Valley continue to pioneer the industry’s transition to IP and drive workflow simplicity that enables customers to create perfection, control with ease and connect everyone.

On a booth set to be packed with innovation and application use cases, Grass Valley will unveil solutions that harness IP and cloud computing to deliver game-changing developments and lead the industry’s charge towards a software-based future. New cloud-native solutions will be introduced to the market that drive greater flexibility and efficiency in live production environments, alongside a raft of virtualized systems that leverage commodity hardware.

Tim Shoulders, Grass Valley’s president, commented: “We are especially excited about this year’s NAB Show and for the opportunity to show how Grass Valley is strongly placed to accelerate the pace of industry transformation. At our new booth location in Central Hall we will deliver on years of innovation and focus on driving an all-IP future with key initiatives that allow our customers to improve flexibility and efficiency by migrating to software as a service (SaaS) platforms. At the same time, we’ll continue to demonstrate the levels of reliability and high performance in our hardware solutions that customers have come to expect of the Grass Valley brand.”

Visitors to the Grass Valley booth will get a closer look at the most comprehensive high performance live production capabilities available on the market. A host of new solutions will be launched at the show:

GV STRATUS One Pro, shown for the first time at NAB Show 2020, is an all-in-one media asset management, ingest, playout, storage and editing solution that delivers more powerful server functionality, additional plug-ins and hi-res editing clients to meet the demands of high-end broadcast applications.

GV Orbit - the company’s keystone piece of its end-to-end IP workflow - will make its NAB Show debut. This solution simplifies IP network deployment, putting system-wide control and simplified device discovery at users’ fingertips.

GV Pace, a production automation control environment that delivers tablet-based automation-assisted control for unscripted live production with improved viewer engagement, will also be on booth #C1707.

Grass Valley will also show a complete end-to-end HDR production chain for robust live remote production workflows that enable the production of more quality content than ever, efficiently and with reduced travel, emissions and power concerns.

The company will bring interactivity to its new booth with a Live Stage area, which will feature customer testimonials, as well as technology presentations by a host of Grass Valley experts. Grass Valley is a Silver sponsor of NAB Show’s esports experience taking place in the North Hall, throughout the show, and the company is also Gold Sponsor of the 2020 Devoncroft Executive Summit which will feature Tim Shoulders as a speaker. Several additional Grass Valley experts will also be presenting during the show: