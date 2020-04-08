Globo Selects Grass Valley for MG4 Studios to Expand Production Capability

MONTREAL – April 8, 2020 – Globo has selected Grass Valley’s IP infrastructure solutions for its new facility in Rio de Janeiro. The deployment gives the broadcaster access to faster configuration, greater operational efficiencies and centralized network management across the three studios in the new MG4 complex. Globo also benefits from increased capacity to produce more drama and entertainment content, such as mini-series and telenovelas, for its platforms.

The new studio infrastructure is built around Grass Valley’s IPEDGE-SRV-D IP routing controller, IQUCP25 user-configurable, multichannel, video-over-IP transceiver, IP Multiviewers, Orbit dynamic system orchestrator and Luna configurable control panels. The end-to-end IP solution is based on the ST-2110 standard leveraging its full interoperability and also includes Cisco COTS Switches and Tektronix Master Sync Generators. The system was deployed and will be fully supported by Grass Valley. The IP approach gives Globo greater flexibility and scalability, allowing the broadcaster to quickly and cost-efficiently spin-up new services and resources when needed.

The vendor selection comprised of several evaluation steps including on-site and factory proof-of-concept activities, Grass Valley became the selected vendor. The on-site project deployment was concluded last year in record time.

“We want to give our viewers more first-class content on any screen. MG4 allows us to ramp up our 4K production capacity and the IP infrastructure delivers the agility, efficient resource management and future-ready capability that we need to keep providing a great service to our audience,” said Thiago Abreu, project manager, Globo.

“As consumers demand new services and access to content across more screens, broadcasters need to respond more swiftly – IP helps them do this. Our customers are also looking to open standards-based IP infrastructures to enable smarter, more innovative ways of working that drive their businesses today and tomorrow,” said Nahuel Villegas, vice president, Caribbean and Latin America, Grass Valley. “We are very proud that Globo has once again chosen to work in partnership with Grass Valley as it continues to leverage the power and flexibility of IP across its operation.”