Outdoor Sport Channel® chooses Globecast for worldwide distribution of content

Los Angeles, CA, March 25th, 2020 — Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has announced a multi-year partnership with United Kingdom/Netherlands-based Outdoor Sport Channel for the worldwide distribution of its HD and 4K content to MVPDs (multichannel video programming distributors) and as the exclusive distributor in the US. The deal includes the distribution of the linear channel and video-on-demand content on all platforms including CATV, DTH, IPTV, OTT and smart TVs for North America, South America, Europe, the Russian Federation, Asia-Pacific, and exclusively in the US.

Globecast is a leading provider of both content aggregation and end-to-end media delivery for network programming from around the globe. Globecast is a preferred content provider to most US major MVPDs with direct and dedicated fiber feeds from its broadcast center in Culver City, CA. This latest deal further adds to Globecast’s growing Content Acquisition, Aggregation, & Distribution (CAAD) business.

Henk van Meer, Founder & CEO of Outdoor Sport Channel® commented, “In order to further maximize our worldwide distribution, we teamed up with Globecast as they are the ideal partner to help us ‘go global’ because that is what they do best. Globecast understands today’s operator and TV audience needs and we are keen to market, offer, and sell our channel to each and any distributing operator on the planet with a long-term vision.”

Outdoor Sport Channel® HD is an international, 24-hour global sports television networkfeaturing a vast array of outdoor, action, summer, winter sports and sports news. It distributes its HD programming worldwide via CATV, DTH satellite, IPTV, OTT, broadcast over IP, VOD, and mobile platforms.

“This distribution agreement demonstrates our value in delivering content to all types of operator platforms and our ability to partner with quality programmers to extend their reach to distributors globally. We’re eager to be working with Outdoor Sport Channel® to bring its exciting and unique international sports content to the world. It continues to affirm our successful approach to our CAAD business line,” said Berto Guzman, VP, Head of Content Acquisition, Aggregation and Distribution for Globecast Americas.