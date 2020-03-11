Who are technology’s top entrepreneurs transforming our world? Globalive Media’s second season of “Beyond Innovation” has answers for viewers in all-new episodes of its weekly, half-hour series premiering on Bloomberg Television (Bloomberg TV) this Saturday, March 14, at 5 p.m. in New York, 10 p.m. in London and Sunday at 2 p.m. in Hong Kong.

Artificial intelligence enhancing our decisions. Autonomous vehicles cruising our streets. Biotech breakthroughs lengthening our lives. These are among the emerging technologies impacting our lives at an unprecedented pace, but few of us understand how they work – or what’s coming next. Against that backdrop, co-hosts Anthony Lacavera and Michael Bancroft will demystify the cutting-edge developments in technology and reveal the brilliant minds behind them. Watch the Episode 1 promo HERE.

“Beyond Innovation” is uniquely qualified to offer an in-depth perspective on technology’s key trends thanks to the entrepreneurial roots of its co-hosts. Lacavera is a disruptor all his own who founded a billion-dollar mobile carrier and a global investment firm with numerous successful exits. Bancroft is a veteran technology journalist who launched his own media company and also co-hosts a top trending tech podcast and radio show, “The Feed with Amber Mac and Michael B” on SiriusXM. Together, they scour the globe in search of entrepreneurs who, like them, are taking risks and creating exciting new businesses.

“Technological disruption is a truly global phenomenon touching every single one of us around the world,” noted Lacavera. “We’re broadening our horizons in our second season to uncover the hidden stories of innovators making our digital transformation possible and changing the global economy in the process.”

With 26 half-hour episodes, the second season of “Beyond Innovation” features notable guests such as Sebastian Thrun, the founder of Google’s experimental technology division and autonomous vehicle pioneer; Hiroshi Ishiguro, the famous roboticist creating hyper-realistic humanoid robots; Hall of Fame NHL goaltender Mike Richter, who’s on a mission to reduce our collective carbon footprint in his life after hockey; and social media maven Caterina Fake, the Flickr co-founder now backing startups reinventing the Internet.

“This series cuts across demographics and taps into our shared desire to understand and participate in the incredible new era taking shape,” said Bancroft, who also created and executive produces “Beyond Innovation.” “We’re excited to engage audiences from all walks of life and deliver that much-needed clarity in our second season.”

The second season of “Beyond Innovation” follows a successful series debut around the world. The program is independently produced by Globalive Media and reached more than 437-million households across more than 70 countries on Bloomberg TV and more than 6 million households in Canada on BNN Bloomberg. Several international airlines, including United Airlines, Delta, Air France, Saudia, and Japan Airlines, also picked up episodes of “Beyond Innovation,” as did streaming platform Infobase, which is available to more than 1,550 universities and colleges worldwide. “Beyond Innovation” continues to expand its distribution network as it heads into its second season.

Check your local listings for airtimes. For more information visit .