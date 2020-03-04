FSR’s Smart-Way Raceway System Earns First Place at BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition Technology Showcase

Multi award-winning raceway system wins in Physical Support category

Tampa, FL February 28, 2020 -- FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, has earned First Place in the Physical Support Category for the Smart-Way Raceway System at the 2020 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition Technology Showcase in Tampa, FL. The award marks the third time Smart-Way has been singled out for excellence since its launch at InfoComm 2019 in June.

BICSI, the global professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community, is known for showcasing products ranging from building systems solutions to software and applications at its conferences and exhibitions. The Technology Showcase provides attendees with a platform to vote for the products they deem worthy of recognition as best-in-show and they chose FSR’s Smart-Way Raceway System as the first-place winner in the Physical Support category.

“To win a product category at BICSI is a great honor, particularly due to the highly technical nature of the event,” says Glenn Collinge, regional sales manager for FSR. “What makes this award even more exciting is that the decision was made by those attending the show, those who will potentially be working directly with Smart-Way.”

FSR’s Smart-Way Raceway System is an intelligent, cost-effective choice to get power, data, and AV across the room to where it’s needed. Designed for today’s working environments, Smart-Way prioritizes functionality without sacrificing design or beauty. Each raceway is sold with two types of edging for on top of or in-floor installation and various lengths can be sold to accommodate any spatial needs. An ultra-low profile, ADA compliance and ample space for cables make this the truly intelligent choice for wire management.

