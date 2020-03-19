FOR-A Switchers, Routers Support 12G-SDI Infrastructures for 4K/8K Live Production Workflows

Cypress, CA, March 19, 2020 – FOR-A Corporation of America continues to develop products that support 12G-SDI infrastructures for live production workflows. Among its offerings are the new MFR-4100 and MFR-6100 12G/6G/3G/HD/ASI routing switchers, as well as the HVS-6000 Series of HANABI video switchers, which support HD and 4K production.

“For live event production and broadcasters, 12G offers increased bandwidth for uncompressed 4K/60p/59.94p/50p video over a single SDI cable,” explained Ken Truong, President of FOR-A Corporation of America. “That single SDI cable means reduced weight and wiring for mobile production units and easier troubleshooting for engineers. FOR-A offers a number of switchers, routers, and other products to help video professionals take advantage of 12G-SDI technology.”

Built to support 12G-SDI infrastructures, the MFR-6100 provides single-cable transfer of 4K video for less complex cabling. Users can add up to 16 input and 16 output cards (nine channels per card) to configure a matrix up to 144x144 in a 13 RU frame. For smaller installations, the MFR-4100 routing switcher supports up to 72x72 I/O in a 7 RU frame.

While conventional 3G-SDI routing switchers require four crosspoints to distribute 4K video, the MFR-4100 and MFR-6100 support 12G-SDI cabling that carries 4K content over a single crosspoint. Even in an 8K (quad link 12G-SDI) environment, the MFR-6100 configures a matrix up to 36x36 and the MFR-4100 configures a matrix up to 18x18. The routing switchers automatically determine the type of SDI input. Both models feature multi-format I/O support, SNMP monitoring support, multiple redundancy options including CPU and power supply, and a built-in web server that allows GUI-based configuration.

The HVS-6000 Series of video switchers includes two models. Housed in a 12 RU enclosure, the HVS-6000 is a 2 M/E switcher (expandable to 3 M/E) with standard 24 I/O that is expandable to up to 80 inputs/32 outputs or 64/48. For mobile video production and smaller control rooms, the HVS-6000M is a 2 M/E switcher with standard 24 I/O that is expandable to 32 inputs in a 7 RU enclosure. The HVS-6000 offers four keyers per M/E, while the HVS-6000M includes four keyers per M/E. All I/O support 12G-SDI.

Ideal for facilities and mobile operations upgrading from HD to 4K, FOR-A is also developing IP I/O support for future use. Other features include frame sync, still and clip store with sequential storage, and optional internal signal conversion such as color correction, HDR, WCG, and HD-converted I/O. Both switchers are compatible with three FOR-A control panels, including the compact HVS-2120ROU, two-bus HVS-2240OU, three-bus HVS-3320OU, and custom HVS-3355OUA.

One organization that has embraced its 12G infrastructure is the New World Symphony in Miami. The orchestral academy, which prepares its graduates for leadership roles in orchestras and musical ensembles, upgraded its New World Center concert facility with a single-link 12G backbone to support its 4K workflows. Its live production capabilities are built around FOR-A equipment, including a 3 M/E HVS-6000, MFR-6000 and MFR-3000 routing switchers, Insight 212 video servers, FA-9600 signal processors, MV-4310 multi viewer, and GearLink integrated control software.

