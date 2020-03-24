FOR-A Delivers Video Switcher Integration with Technology Partners for Live Production Solutions

Cypress, CA, March 24, 2020 – FOR-A Corporation of America has built integrated live production solutions that combine its HANABI series of video switchers with Variant Systems Group replay systems, ClassX graphics and playout software, ODYSSEY Insight video servers, and Brainstorm Multimedia virtual studios.

“Together with our technology partners, FOR-A is creating live production systems that make integration easier and more reliable,” said Ken Truong, President of FOR-A Corporation of America. “With the combined expertise from these companies across the professional video industry, we can offer best-of-breed solutions that improve workflows while delivering broadcast-quality results for HD, 4K, and beyond.”

Variant’s Envivo Replay offers a cost-effective sports and live event replay solution, with an intuitive user interface and continuous multiple iso-channel recording capabilities. It offers simultaneous clip storage of multiple angles, playlists for highlights playback, built-in branding capabilities, and direct publishing to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. FOR-A is the exclusive distributor of Envivo Replay in North America.

FOR-A – the exclusive distributor of ClassX in North, Central and South America – also combines the latest ClassX real-time 2D/3D HD/4K CG and live motion broadcast graphics and playout solutions with its HANABI video switchers. An expansion I/O card for HVS-100, HVS-490, and HVS-2000 production switchers enables a close integration of the ClassX graphic playout from any HANABI video switcher directly by the switcher operator. ClassX’s real-time graphics playout software suite is popular with TV channels, news broadcasters, live event productions, and live sports productions.

Odyssey’s Insight video server is a versatile system that provides recording and playout capabilities for production environments. Its distinctive web interface allows easy operation and feedback for the operator via the preview channels. The system can be operated directly from FOR-A’s HANABI switchers for transitions and event triggering. Insight’s product range includes 4K and HD multi-channel units in SDI up to 12G, including the new SMPTE ST 2110 server.

Brainstorm’s LiteSet is a virtual set application designed to be integrated within a FOR-A system configuration. LiteSet is supplied as a single software licence and embedded within the FOR-A HVS-100/110 video switcher, which uses its control panel to manage and operate the Brainstorm application. The best-in-class combination of LiteSet and HVS-100/110 provides a wide range of sophisticated capabilities, yet the application is simple to install, maintain, and operate with its easy-to-use interface. LiteSet is suitable for a wide range of virtual studio requirements where a trackless environment is sufficient to comply with the needs of the user.

