Focal Point Productions Uses ATEM Mini to Live Stream Interviews for GBMC HealthCare System

Fremont, CA – May 11, 2020 - Blackmagic Design today announced Focal Point Productions is using a Blackmagic Design live production workflow to produce educational content for GBMC HealthCare System. In addition to streaming weekly townhall meetings for hospital staff and frequent educational Facebook Live sessions for patients, Focal Point Productions is also using an ATEM Mini live production switcher to stream interviews with GBMC HealthCare System experts for local news segments.

GBMC HealthCare System is a 342 bed medical center that provides acute and sub acute care, handling more than 23,000 admissions and 52,000 emergency room visits annually. They teamed up with Maryland based video production and live streaming company Focal Point Productions to create ongoing content to keep its employees up to date on the latest COVID-19 developments. In addition to internal townhall meetings, GBMC HealthCare System and Focal Point Productions also began streaming frequent Facebook Live sessions featuring clinicians and hospital leadership discussing timely topics.

As part of its coverage of the current situation, local news affiliate WMAR-2 invited several GBMC HealthCare System experts to participate in a call in segment, for which Focal Point Production used an ATEM Mini to power the live stream.

“While normally the TV station would have sent a live truck to the hospital or invited the GBMC HealthCare System staff to the TV station for an interview, neither of those options are currently viable,” explained Marty Jenoff, President of Focal Point Productions. “Instead, we set up in the hospital’s conference center and connected to WMAR-2 using Skype, recording four live talk backs that were aired later in the day during the newscast. We used a simple setup, with just one camera, the ATEM Mini and my computer, but were able to deliver a professional look for the interviews so they were newsroom quality even while shot remotely. The ATEM Mini is straight forward and easy to use, while providing the broadcast features we needed to deliver high quality live interviews.”

In addition to an ATEM Mini, Focal Point Productions live streams using an ATEM Television Studio HD live production switcher, two HyperDeck Studio Mini recorders, a SmartView HD monitor and a Blackmagic Web Presenter.

“For the townhalls, we have three cameras and PowerPoint slides going into the ATEM Television Studio HD, and that output is sent to the Blackmagic Web Presenter and streamed to GBMC HealthCare System’s employees that are tuned in,” said Jenoff. “Depending on how many guests are featured in the Facebook Live sessions, we either use the same setup or we scale it down to one camera.”

Looking to further simplify his setups, Jenoff invested in an ATEM Mini Pro to help power GBMC HealthCare System’s future Facebook Live sessions.

“I’m all about doing more with less,” concluded Jenoff. “With clients making last minute changes, I need to have all my bases covered, so my toolbox is always growing. The ATEM Mini and ATEM Mini Pro allow me to be flexible while still fitting everything I need in a small pelican case.”

