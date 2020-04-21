EditShare Extends Collaborative Editing into the Cloud with New EFSv Platform

Boston, MA – April 21, 2020 - EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, is making collaborative cloud-based media production possible with its virtualized video editing and storage platform - EFSv. Initially running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, the open EFSv platform supports industry-standard third-party creative tools for editing, audio mixing, and grading with best-in-class security capabilities such as file auditing to propel secure, end-to-end editorial workflows in the cloud. EFSv native drivers eliminate traditional IT bottlenecks and deliver superior performance in virtual environments. And, by leveraging the EditShare RESTful API, customers and technology partners can easily automate advanced storage management workflows.

EditShare invites everyone to experience the new EFSv solution at their webinars on Wednesday, April 22nd, at either 9am ET in session 1, or 7pm ET in session 2. To register, please visit https://editshare.live/042220session1pr and https://editshare.live/042220session2pr, respectively.



“Only the cloud can bring the depth of flexibility that’s essential for today’s unusual and disruptive circumstances. Overnight, the advantages offered by the cloud have changed from being ‘nice to have’ to ‘necessary,’” states Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare. “We have real-world experience successfully deploying EditShare customer workflows to run in AWS and Tencent Cloud. EFSv is the culmination of these successes.” Mudholkar explains the expansive capabilities, “With EFSv, there is no loss of capabilities. Everything, including project sharing, editing, and bin locking, is virtualized. Users can spin up an entire virtual facility in moments, with all the computing power they need to complete real-world projects in the cloud.”

Commercially available today, EFSv packages include the workstation and GPU resources required to support teams of all sizes. The EFSv packages also include EditShare’s Flow media management and remote production workflow tools. Flow adds a control layer to virtualized storage pools, with tools to scan, log, search, and organize media, assemble story packages, and move content between object and block tiers of storage and also between cloud and on-premise tiers. Flow’s automation capabilities let users orchestrate redundant tasks and complex workflows, optimizing workflow efficiencies.

The flexible EditShare pricing structure provides customers transparency with options to purchase the EFSv subscription alone or inclusive of cloud services.

EditShare Customer Success Is Here to Help Onboard to the Cloud

EditShare’s 24/7 Customer Success team is available to consult and move client workflows to the cloud. This includes cloud configuration, data migration, workflow design and system automation.

Stuart McGeechan, vice president of customer success, comments on EditShare readiness, “We will walk through the framework, setup, and ongoing management of your production environment in the cloud. We can advise on methods for clustering cloud instances to meet the scale-out variable requirements of bandwidth, storage, and multi-track editing in the cloud. And, we’ll give you a blueprint for starting small and growing as your needs grow. Our team will work with yours to accelerate cloud deployments and increase productivity.”

The EditShare Customer Success team is currently migrating a number of enterprise customer deployments to EFSv environments. For more information on EditShare services, support and upgrades, please contact your local EditShare representative or https://www.editshare.com/contact.

