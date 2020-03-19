Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ 7.0 Unites Simple, Intuitive Interface With Industry's Most Robust Feature Set

Matches Broadcast Monitoring and Compliance Logging of Discontinued Volicon Observer System While Offering Next-Gen Processing and Analysis Tools

FREMONT, Calif. — March 18, 2020 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge media-monitoring and metadata generation services, today announced the 7th generation release of its uniquely robust MonitorIQ broadcast monitoring and compliance logging platform. Refined by experts including architects of the original Volicon Observer product, the MonitorIQ 7.0 design includes an updated and intuitive web interface, core feature improvements, and new cutting-edge capabilities, all of which combine to make everyday tasks effortless.

"Migration to MonitorIQ 7.0 gives broadcasters all the key features of Volicon's beloved Observer product, and it improves upon each one to provide unparalleled broadcast monitoring and compliance capabilities," said Keith DesRosiers, director of sales solutions at Digital Nirvana. "We've updated the platform with uniquely advanced capabilities and — equally or more important — we have leveraged our extensive experience in design engineering for monitoring systems to redesign the user interface so that users of all technical abilities can complete key tasks with just a few clicks."

The industry's most reliable, secure, and easy-to-use broadcast monitoring and compliance logging platform, Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ allows operators to record, store, monitor, analyze, and repurpose content quickly and efficiently with a minimum of clicks. Natively recording content from any point in the video delivery chain, from production (SDI) to consumption (OTT), MonitorIQ enables broadcasters to collect and use knowledge about their broadcast content to meet a wide range of regulatory and compliance requirements. Version 7 of the Digital Nirvana platform also gives broadcasters access to valuable next-generation content processing and analysis tools.

Single-Click Access to Content and Metadata

MonitorIQ 7.0 makes metadata for each asset available on a single page, with metadata timestamped and indexed to the video. Metadata includes closed caption/teletext/subtitles; loudness measurements with instant clip measurements; ratings data; SCTE 104/35, OP47, or X31 messages; watermarks; and AC-3 audio metadata.

Rapid Clip and Share Capabilities

A thumbnail storyboard user interface (UI) allows for quick identification of content and for rapid creation of frame-accurate clips, as well as annotation of video for troubleshooting or search and retrieval. MonitorIQ users can expand thumbnails, grabbed from video every 10 seconds, to review by the second or by the frame, mark in and out points directly on the storyboard, and export (with transcoding as needed) for collaboration or review.

Quick-Compare and Competitive Analysis of Channels

The MonitorIQ 7.0 UI gives users the option of comparing multiple channels — their own and/or competitors' — at different points along the video delivery chain. Along with video, users can compare ratings data, SCTE 35/104 messages, closed captions and subtitles, and loudness. The integration of advanced media and business analytics allow for reporting on competitive advertising, as-run-based loudness, quality of experience, and logo discovery.

Industry-First Integration of AI and ML Services

The power of AI and machine learning is now an integral part of MonitorIQ. Broadcasters thus can identify ads on competitive channels and detect logos in sporting events and other high-value content. The full slate of available applications includes transcript generation for ads and content using speech to text (STT), logo recognition, face recognition for finding news content, and closed caption conformance to internal and external guidelines, along with full workflows for automated transcript, closed caption generation, and translation.

Hybrid Cloud Architecture

MonitorIQ 7.0 features a hybrid cloud architecture that allows broadcasters to archive content locally or in the cloud, with the flexibility to expand storage and automate content archiving processes. As a result, broadcasters can be more efficient in storing both high- and proxy-resolution content and in accessing content through the MonitorIQ UI.

Already, thousands of MonitorIQ channels are deployed for leading broadcasters and networks. Broadcasters interested in seeing the platform for themselves can arrange a virtual live demo https://digital-nirvana.com/contact/.

