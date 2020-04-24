Digital Nirvana Releases Trance 3.0

Automated Captioning, Translation, and Conformance Tools Improve Efficiency While Orchestration, Project Management, and Web Access Boost Productivity

FREMONT, Calif. — April 21, 2020 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge media-monitoring and metadata generation services, has released Version 3.0 of its Trance enterprise-grade, cloud-based application for closed captioning and transcription. Trance 3.0 boasts enhancements that bring significant efficiency gains to internal captioning processes, and the application's cloud architecture and integrated project management tools enable users to remain productive no matter where they work — at the office, at home, or anywhere else.

"Trance 3.0 includes a convenient new transcript correction window, a text translation engine that simplifies and speeds captioning in additional languages, and automated caption conformance to accelerate delivery of content to new platforms and geographic regions," said Russell Wise, senior vice president at Digital Nirvana. "These updates bring significant efficiency gains to media companies' internal captioning processes while opening up new business opportunities. Even now, with the widespread need to work from home, Trance 3.0 users can maintain their productivity in prepping content for distribution on popular platforms such as Quibi, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and others."

Digital Nirvana's Trance application unites cutting-edge STT technology and other AI-driven processes with cloud-based architecture to drive efficient broadcast and media workflows. Implementing cloud-based metadata generation and closed captioning as part of their existing operations, media companies can radically reduce the time and cost of delivering accurate, compliant content for publishing worldwide. They also can enrich and classify content, enabling more effective repurposing of media libraries and facilitating more intelligent targeting of advertising spots.

Enhancements available in Trance 3.0 include:

Captioning and Translation

Digital Nirvana has introduced a new transcript correction window to Trance 3.0 to simplify the process of reviewing and correcting the transcript used to generate closed captions. The user interface shows time-synced video and captions side by side in a window along with tools for editing text and adding visual cues, music tags, and speaker tags. Dictionaries, scripts, rosters, and other text resources ingested into Trance help to boost the accuracy of a transcript and, ultimately, the closed captions applied to video. Source text can be automatically translated into one or more additional languages, with the resulting text displayed in a dual-pane window for review and correction.

Caption Conformance and Quality Assurance

New caption conformance and quality assurance capabilities within Trance 3.0 allow users to configure captions according to style guidelines of each distribution platform, ensuring streaming services do not reject content just because captioning doesn't match up with their internal caption style guide. Users simply configure and apply presets for target platforms, and Trance 3.0 automates caption formatting — number of characters, number of lines, and caption placement — in accordance with policies defined in the appropriate preset. The resulting captions are displayed in a captioner window for final comparison to video. Once captions have been reviewed and approved, the file is used to generate the multiple output formats required for distribution.

Orchestration and Project Management

Trance 3.0 orchestrates the closed-captioning processes from end to end, providing a project management layer that centralizes and streamlines critical tasks to minimize the need for manual oversight and intervention. The project manager can configure roles and priorities for different users and then set up individual projects by identifying necessary tasks, outputs, and deadlines. Trance automatically handles the movement and processing of content, transcription, translation, and captioning and tracks the productivity, workload, and availability of different staff members; identifies the most appropriate person to task with a particular job; and delivers notifications and alerts as needed to drive each project through to completion.

More information about Trance 3.0 and other Digital Nirvana products is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN's compliance driven solutions offers its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/200421DigitalNirvana-Trance3.0.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-Trance-BinaryHand.jpg

Photo Caption: Digital Nirvana Trance

