Densitron introduces new UReady Control Surfaces

Kent, UK, 22 April 2020 – Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies and a global leader in display, monitor, and embedded computing solutions today announced the addition of three new models to its acclaimed UReady 2RU Control Surface range.

The UReady 2RU display range are large, high-resolution control surfaces that provide a comfortable, wide-angle viewing experience that can be easily configured for multiple applications and user preferences. UReady is engineered to fully respond to the needs of broadcast, telecommunications, and many other networked business applications where monitoring and control are vital operational requirements.

The new models include a standalone UReady 2RU 16.3” control surface with Ethernet connectivity operating on an ARM® platform. HMI options can then be added through the use of Densitron’s proprietary tactile-touch transparent buttons. Options range from a single row of 16 buttons up to a fully populated surface with 54 buttons for even more control and flexibility.

Densitron Global Product Manager – HMI Solutions, Bazile Peter, said, “Densitron’s HMI solutions enable our customers to create exactly the right product for their applications. Whether this is a high-performance multi-touch touchscreen, or a touchscreen with transparent buttons, or a combination of buttons and touchscreen. This modular approach ensures that a vast array of control and monitoring requirements are flexibly met.”

The base model of the UReady range has a pixel resolution of 1920 x 285 and an optically bonded capacitive touchscreen to deliver the best possible optical quality. The display also uses MVA technology to aid wide-angle viewing, which for many applications is far more user friendly.

The embedded ARM platform - which dominates smartphones and other applications to conserve power, size, and weight - runs on Densitron’s Aurora SBX™ single-board computer. The board is based on NXP i.MX6 and driven by a quad core ARM Cortex-A9 2GHz processor. Paired with onboard DDR3 RAM, the combination ensures the high performance necessary to support multi-media workflow requirements and feature-rich user interfaces. Furthermore, the embedded Aurora Software Ecosystem (ASE) enables user’s with specific HMI application requirements to obtain faster software development times, thus getting products to market sooner.

The entire UReady range, including the new models, is available now from Densitron and partners worldwide.

-Ends-

View online: https://www.densitron.com/insight

About Densitron

Founded over 50 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

Press contact:

Becky Taylor

Page Melia PR

Tel: +44 7810 846364

becky@pagemelia.com