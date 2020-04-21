Dalet Strengthens Remote Creative Workflows with New Proxy Editing for Adobe Premiere Pro

Paris, France – April 21, 2020 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, has released the new version of its Dalet Xtend module, enabling remote proxy editing capabilities within Adobe® Premiere® Pro, an industry leader in video editing. Responding to feedback from Dalet customers, Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro remote proxy editing capability now facilitates collaboration between distributed teams making it easier to work across locations and time zones.

The new capability streamlines production workflows thanks to its “hub & spoke” approach to collaborative editing. Leveraging proxy quality video, users and teams can continue editing from any location.

“Support for remote editing and collaboration capabilities answers the needs of our news and multisite customers requiring in-the-field and site-to-site collaboration. As societies are forced to shift quickly into remote work situations, this capability becomes more critical for all of our customers,” states Kevin Savina, Director of Product Strategy, Dalet. “Over the last few years, we have reinforced our relationship with Adobe and continue to enhance existing integrations while developing new ones to address the most pressing needs of content creators today.”

Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro lets remote users edit quickly and efficiently, anytime, anywhere in low resolution, with the finished sequence automatically rendered in high resolution back at the production hub. This significant time and resource savings is especially helpful for fast-paced news workflows where journalists need to quickly edit stories on breaking news while it is happening. Additionally, a key highlight of this update is the ability for teams to edit and collaborate remotely; projects can be edited from beginning to end by users in different coasts.

The significantly improved Dalet Xtend browser provides users with the same user experience to search and select content, whether they are working within Dalet Galaxy five or within the Adobe tools. Additional key features within the Dalet Xtend module include:

● Users can work with the same browser view they use in Dalet Galaxy five

● Users can change story status

● Users can trigger migration actions / workflows

● Live content and metadata updates for a selected category

● New Poster frame and thumbnails

● New Search/View/Edit MediaBin contents

● Configurable and resizable columns and views

“The Adobe-Dalet integrations enable customers to collaborate across borders and time zones, faster and more efficiently,” states Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe video. “Both companies believe in a customer feedback focused approach to feature enhancements, which results in exceptional user experiences that support the full creative capabilities of Adobe solutions.”

As part of the continued partnership with Adobe, work is underway to add improvements to the Adobe Panel within the Ooyala Flex Media Platform. The panel allows Adobe Premiere Pro users to search for content managed by the Platform, as well as trigger workflows for publishing and syndication. New capabilities are being built into the panel following customer feedback.

For more information go to https://www.dalet.com/modules/dalet-xtend and https://www.dalet.com/partner/adobe.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloging, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

The integration of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business has opened vast opportunities for Dalet customers to deploy successful strategies that better address their audiences with agile multi-platform content distribution in a wider range of markets, such as sports for teams and leagues, brands and corporate organizations, as well as Media and Entertainment companies looking to scale up their digital offerings.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organizations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organizations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

