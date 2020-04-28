Craig Heiting Joins Wurl as SVP of Worldwide Business Development

PALO ALTO, Calif. – April 28, 2020 – Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today that media-industry veteran Craig Heiting has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Business Development. He is charged with accelerating the already dramatic growth of video producers and video services on the global Wurl Network.

“Craig is a serious go-getter with a track record of delivering results. His reputation and relationships in the media space are outstanding,” said Carl Schachter, Wurl’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Adding Craig’s knowledge and skills to our efforts will help us build on the hard work our team has done in the last year — onboarding top-tier content for viewers and developing significant new monetization opportunities for content owners. This mix of talent puts us in an excellent position to capitalize on the opportunities ahead as CTV adoption accelerates around the world.”

Heiting joins Wurl from Vubiquity, a division of communications services and technology company Amdocs. At Vubiquity, Heiting served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development, responsible for all North American sales revenues from MVPDs, OTT services, studios and cable networks. Heiting also has held executive leadership positions with several media tech companies, including Deluxe Entertainment, where as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development he was instrumental in creating the company’s digital distribution division.

“Wurl’s reputation for being responsive, easy to work with and operating in partnership with customers caught my attention, while the company’s rapid expansion and tremendous potential to lead the connected TV surge sealed the deal,” Heiting said. “I’m looking forward to helping facilitate the next generation of content distribution and consumption as we continue to grow the Wurl Network around the world.”

For more information about Wurl, please visit www.wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Wurl

Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world’s top video producers with the world’s biggest videoservices. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and on-demand programming, and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.

Media Contact:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Wurl

wurlpr@breakawaycom.com

212.616.6003