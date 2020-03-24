Cobalt Iron Signs Agreement With Arrow Electronics for North American Distribution of Compass Enterprise SaaS Backup Platform

LAWRENCE, Kan. — March 24, 2020 — Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced a new distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics. Arrow Electronics' enterprise computing solutions business will represent Cobalt Iron's Compass™ enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup platform to its entire ecosystem of partners and customers.

The agreement makes Arrow the newest member of Ironclad Partner Advantage (IPA), Cobalt Iron's program for channel partners launched late last year. As a prominent distribution channel for data backup and security, Arrow chose to team up with Cobalt Iron based on Compass' industry-leading position in the SaaS-based enterprise data protection market. Arrow will offer Compass to customers in North America along with technical training and support resources.

"We're pleased to welcome Arrow Electronics to the IPA family. As the industry's most innovative and financially rewarding partner program, IPA now has an even higher profile with the addition of Arrow — one of the top technology solutions providers in North America," said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer of Cobalt Iron. "Not only does this agreement give us access to Arrow's vast ecosystem of value-added resellers, managed service providers, and system integrators, but it's a strong validation of Compass as a transformative SaaS-based data protection solution. Even more customers in North America will now be able to benefit from the multicloud, analytics-driven Compass approach to data backup, with robust and native protection against cyberattacks built right in."

