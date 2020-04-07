Cobalt Iron Helps Companies 'Make the Switch Without the Risk' to Enable Remote Backup

LAWRENCE, Kan. — April 7, 2020 — Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced the "Make the Switch Without the Risk" program for backup professionals working from home and other remote locations. The special promotion extends Cobalt Iron's Compass™ enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection solution to new customers for the same price they're currently paying for service and support contracts on their existing backup systems, with no payments or interest in 2020.

"A wide range of enterprises have already been advancing toward a more remote work culture as teams have become more globalized. But now, with the coronavirus pandemic, many companies are scrambling to make the transition to remote backup operations in a highly compressed time frame," said Andy Hurt, chief marketing officer, Cobalt Iron. "In the face of the largest global crisis since World War II, the last thing companies should have to worry about is effective backup deployment, operation, administration, and protection of data from cyber threats."

He added: "By allowing organizations to modernize their backup infrastructure for a nominal investment, this promotion will help them to keep data secure and ensure business continuity — even when administrators can't be physically present at the data center. Migrating to Compass can bring them capex reductions of up to 50% and opex savings up to 90%. And, they'll reap the benefits of near-autonomous operations, industry-leading cyber security, ransomware protection, and support for legacy and modern workloads."

The Make the Switch Without the Risk program enables enterprises to migrate to Compass with zero incremental increase in software costs, and no payment or interest in 2020, and it also offers deep discounts on optimized hardware and multiple financing options. Cobalt Iron will provide remote deployment, setup, and configuration. The offer is available through members of Cobalt Iron's IronClad Partner Advantage program.

"It's easy to monitor and manage backups from any location using Compass' web-based user interface. But in addition to remote access, there are plenty of other compelling reasons to migrate to Compass under this program," said Hurt. "For no more than their current support and maintenance costs, organizations can upgrade to a backup solution that supports private, hybrid, and public cloud deployments. And, rather than leave security and ransomware protection as an afterthought or add-on, we've woven the industry's most advanced cyber security measures into the fabric of Compass."

More information about Make the Switch Without the Risk and the Compass enterprise SaaS data protection solution is available at www.cobaltiron.com.

