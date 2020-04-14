Cobalt Iron Forges New Partnership With Gulf Business Machines to Resell Compass Enterprise SaaS Backup Platform in the Middle East and North Africa

LAWRENCE, Kan. — April 14, 2020 — Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced a new strategic agreement with digital solutions provider Gulf Business Machines (GBM). As the newest member of Cobalt Iron's Ironclad Partner Advantage (IPA) program, GBM will resell Cobalt Iron's Compass™ enterprise SaaS backup platform with an aim to enhance the user experience of its existing base of IBM Spectrum Protect accounts. In addition, GBM will expand Compass' presence across the region by developing new opportunities for the industry-leading data protection solution.

"GBM is committed to offering the top industry solutions for our customers' digital transformation journey. The Compass SaaS-based multicloud platform will complement our existing IBM Data portfolio and expand our digital business offerings," said Cherif Morcos, vice president – Digital Business Solutions, Gulf Business Machines.

With more than 30 years' experience, seven offices, and more than 1,500 employees across the Gulf Cooperation Council, GBM offers a broad portfolio of industry-leading digital infrastructure and business solutions to its clients.

"As the premier business technology channel in this vital region, GBM is a welcome addition to the IPA family. GBM is very selective about its technology partners and only represents world-leading companies," said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer of Cobalt Iron. "As such, this partnership is powerful industry recognition of Compass in the enterprise SaaS backup marketplace."

More information about Cobalt Iron and Compass is available at www.cobaltiron.com.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50% while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, seven offices, and more than 1,500 employees across the region, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region's broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world's leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer's specific, complex and diverse business needs.

Some of our strategic partners in the Gulf include IBM. GBM is their sole distributor throughout the GCC (excluding Saudi Arabia and selected IBM product and services), Cisco as a Gold Partner (the highest level of certification at Cisco), and VMware as a Premier Partner (the highest partner status within VMware).

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

