Cinegy bets all on SRT, brings 8K to everyone, and launches new, all-in-one TV Pack suite at NAB Show 2020

NAB 2020, April 19 - 22, Booth SL11216 – Cinegy, the global leader for cloud and on-premise broadcast software solutions, uses NAB 2020 to reinforce its strong support for Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) while at the same time making end-to-end workflows including for 8K and HDR, affordable. This fact is illustrated with its enhanced, new TV Pack solution for channel and studio-in-a-box applications.



Cinegy has long been a champion of SRT as it is essential for cloud operations and remote production providing inexpensive, secure delivery of IP video over the public Internet. SRT support is now an integral part of all Cinegy software products.



Cinegy Lewis Kirkaldie said, “SRT enables the development and deployment of many new applications, and makes the use of existing applications much easier because it eliminates any bandwidth limitations to using them. In effect, SRT opens the application floodgates.”



Cinegy will demonstrate the use of SRT-enabled Cinegy software at NAB, alongside the eye-popping demo of Cinegy 8K capabilities.



Cinegy Managing Director and CTO Jan Weigner said, “A lot of people still don’t understand that 8K is easy. Cinegy software has been handling 8K on standard laptops for years.



“What underpins this ability is our Daniel2 codec, which enables us to achieve compression technology and acceleration for 8K that is still unheard of anywhere else in the industry.”



Cinegy will also showcase TV Pack, a powerful, fully integrated channel and studio-in-a-box software solution that is priced at an affordable $4999.



TV Pack is an application suite that consists of Cinegy’s industry leading Cinegy Air PRO broadcast automation and playout software plus Cinegy Titler branding & CG, Cinegy Capture for video ingest, and Cinegy Multiviewer (named as a NAB Show Product of the Year in 2019), the revolutionary Cinegy Live PRO IP video switcher, ultra-modern transcoding with Cinegy Convert, and Cinegy Player, a vastly superior video player compared to the open source solutions commonly used.



Weigner added, “We are extremely proud of the extraordinary value we offer with the Cinegy TV Pack. It’s very powerful, yet easy to operate. If you wanted to, you could simultaneously run multiple TV Packs on one server, which a number of broadcasters worldwide have already discovered to their delight. And, of course, Cinegy TV Pack also has the numerous advantages of SRT baked into its core. It’s a total win-win-win package.”



All of Cinegy’s award-winning products and services can be found on Booth SL11216 during NAB 2020. More information can be found by visiting www.cinegy.com.

###



About Cinegy

Cinegy develops software solutions for collaborative workflow encompassing IP, capture, editing and playout services tools, integrated into an active archive for full digital asset management. Either SaaS, virtualizable stacks, cloud or on-premises, Cinegy is COTS using standard IT hardware, and non-proprietary storage technology. Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive. Cinegy is truly Software Defined Television. Visit www.cinegy.com for more details.



Cinegy PR Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

+44 (0) 7748 636171



