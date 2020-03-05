ChyronHego at the 2020 NAB Show

Enhancing the Stadium/Venue Experience: Click Effects PRIME

For sports teams and arenas, amping up the in-venue experience with engaging video and graphics is key to drawing fans away from their TV screens and into the stadium. With the highly integrated and turnkey graphics-authoring tools of Click Effects PRIME, production teams can take full advantage of the larger and more sophisticated LED screens — often with HDR support — within today's venues to bring fans dynamic AV presentations. Delivering the content that engages fans, strengthens franchise brands, and boosts sponsor revenues, to any number of screens in any resolution just takes one click.

At the 2020 NAB Show, ChyronHego will demonstrate new features that make Click Effects PRIME an even more powerful arena graphics and display control solution. A new Scheduled Commands (G-Sync) capability within Click Effects PRIME 3.5 allows operators to trigger multiple GPU displays throughout the stadium network in unison and display a single, exciting graphic on each for immersive "Moments of Exclusivity." Newly combined SDI and GPU playout from a single Click Effects PRIME system allows greater workflow adaptability for digital signage/fan engagement and broadcast production applications and drives lower total cost of ownership based on hardware investment.

Tighter integration with the PRIME Graphics Platform extends PRIME's powerful CG capabilities (transitions, shaders, conditional logic, and more) for more immersive fan experiences. Side-by-side PRIME authoring streamlines the real-time workflow of adding key-framed actions and 3D graphics to any stadium display through tight integration with PRIME Designer, PRIME's CG authoring tool. Support for the PRIME Scene Control Panel adds direct interaction with PRIME Scene Actions from any button on the Click Effects UI, making it easier to provide interactive fan games, incorporate sponsored scoreboards, and showcase live gameplay as it unfolds. New PRIME Playout Config Support allows the Click Effects PRIME workflow to incorporate any output type supported by the PRIME Graphics Engine, including SDI, GPU, NDI, and IP.

Raising the Bar for Storytelling: PRIME Graphics

At the 2020 NAB Show, ChyronHego will showcase PRIME Graphics 3.6, the latest version of its universal graphics platform. Modernized to the newest technologies and emerging standards, PRIME Graphics provides a single 4K-, HDR-, and IP-ready graphics design, authoring, and playout platform for better live storytelling. Versatile for creating simple or advanced design packages, PRIME addresses multiple graphics production needs from a single system — simple lower thirds/news tickers, eye-catching video walls, interactive touch screens, and more.

On booth SL2208, ChyronHego will debut PRIME AR, the augmented reality (AR) application of the PRIME Graphics Platform, extending PRIME's promise of a single design interface for broadcast production or playout needs. PRIME AR helps enhance sports, entertainment, elections, and news studio coverage with immersive, data-driven 3D graphics.

Renewing an Old Classic: Chyron Keyboard for Lyric Systems

ChyronHego will bring the legacy forward at the 2020 NAB Show with a new keyboard for its world-leading LyricX, Lyric PRO, and PRIME Graphics Platform solutions. Derived from the renowned Chyron Blue keyboard and decades of manual playback insights, the all-new Chyron Classic Keyboard takes usability to the next level. Ideal for live sports and entertainment environments, the Chyron Keyboard sends key-code combinations to ChyronHego graphics devices, so that users can trigger scenes and scene elements directly from rapid keys. During the show, ChyronHego also will highlight a new linked scenes capability that enables playout of a persistent background scene along with one or a series of different scenes. This linked scenes capability ensures consistent branding across messages.

Accelerating Producer-Driven News Workflows: CAMIO

To produce more stories as quickly and cost-effectively as possible, news teams rely on ChyronHego's CAMIO and its end-to-end content creation, production, and playout workflow. CAMIO unites robust and easy-to-use tools for unified multiplatform news delivery, whether for output on air, on the web, streaming, or to social media.

At the 2020 NAB Show, ChyronHego will demonstrate enhancements to CAMIO's acclaimed re-skinning feature via integration with PRIME's innovative Style Sheets. CAMIO users now can select a particular Base Scene (a set of colors, fonts, logos, and more) as a Style Sheet parameter that can be changed manually or adjusted automatically as dictated for different rundowns. For local or distributed teams using a "create once, publish to many" model, this feature ensures that news stories have the right look, feel, and graphical elements. During the show, ChyronHego also will highlight the new CAMIO 4.9 media engine that allows users to rapidly browse, fulfill, and import PRIME Graphics templates directly via MOS plug-in into any compliant nonlinear editor (NLE).



Driving Efficient On-Demand Graphics Creation: Axis World Graphics

Axis World Graphics, the proven leader in secure, hosted, on-demand graphics production, will be shown at the 2020 NAB Show with new modules that reduce the time and effort required to generate compelling graphics. Axis World Graphics supports a template-based workflow in which everyone from reporters to news producers can quickly create graphics for broadcast, websites, and second-screen displays. New integration with an organization's Getty Images subscription allows users to search, preview, and download high-quality assets from the Getty library when bringing stories to life. Axis also comes to NAB with complete, renewed worldwide topographical map data; the option to work with a larger canvas; and new functions including multiple routes, geometric shapes, and color highlights. A new charts module offers a new look and more animation options for more captivating visual stories.

Simplifying Sophisticated Virtual Studio and AR Graphics: FRESH

ChyronHego's FRESH virtual studio and augmented reality graphics playout solution combines the superior graphics capabilities of Epic Games' Unreal4 (UE4) gaming engine with ChyronHego's scalable and intuitive workflow tools to enable accurate and photorealistic creation of complex graphical elements. At the 2020 NAB Show, ChyronHego will feature new FRESH 1.4 enhancements including full 4K support for more stunning virtual set and augmented graphics, set extensions, and video wall projection. Newly updated to support new UE 4.24 features, including the 3D plug-in Datasmith, FRESH now gives users the option of importing 3D models and model parameters for faster, simpler virtual scenery design. ChyronHego will also demo improved I/O performance, with support for higher resolutions and more inputs and outputs; a new scripting library that delivers improved depth control of Unreal levels and actors; and improved web panels for customized and convenient level object (actor) control.



Turbocharging Live Sports Broadcasts: Paint

Viewers have come to expect live sports broadcasts to feature complementary visual elements such as virtual first-down lines and sophisticated telestration. ChyronHego's Paint telestration and analysis tool facilitates generation of sophisticated Illustrated Replays™, giving broadcasters the tools they need to visually analyze game play and graphically highlight the live video or replay. Introduced in Paint 8.1, AllCam Stitch & Control allows users to reframe and focus on the field in ways previously not feasible for tighter replays and play coverage. Controlling the UHD camera stitch with a joystick, replay telestration operators become virtual camera operators who can view any point on the field at any time — and exert total control over Paint's broadcast-quality output.

Paint 8.2 boasts HDR recording, which in turn allows broadcasters to create higher-quality Illustrated Replays in 1080p and 4K HDR. Further additions to Paint for the 2020 NAB Show include various usability enhancements, such as an auto-save feature, enhanced timeline functionality, and richer editing features for faster creation of complex graphics.

Placing Virtual Graphics Accurately With FIFA-Certified Tech: Virtual Placement

ChyronHego's Virtual Placement adds robust, tied-to-surface virtual graphics to live productions without the need for specialist operators, expensive camera sensors, or lengthy calibration processes. Visitors to the ChyronHego booth (SL2208) can see Virtual Placement 7.3 in action and find out more about FIFA's certification of Virtual Placement as offside line technology for fast, accurate placement of virtual offside lines (VOL) in 3D (from multiple angles). During the 2020 NAB Show, ChyronHego also will highlight Virtual Placement's newly added automatic chroma keyer, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to eliminate the need for rekeying.

Making Professional Weather Graphics Cost-Effective: Metacast

The complexities of adding real-time, high-quality, high-value weather graphics to the newsroom workflow can be a significant obstacle to producers and journalists. ChyronHego's Metacast offers efficient weather workflows for unified content creation across linear and non-linear productions. Seamlessly integrated with ChyronHego's renowned CAMIO workflow, Metacast offers broadcast stations a distinct competitive edge through low cost of ownership and a data-source-agnostic model. ChyronHego will bring Metacast to the 2020 NAB Show with new features and capabilities including a new 3D font, built-in HVEC clip encoding and decoding that supports display across video walls with different video resolutions, and H.264 clip export to Twitter and other social media platforms. The addition of a simple automation Rest API gives broadcasters the option of using an external automation system to drive Metacast.



Company Quote:

"Whether it's news, sports, or entertainment programming, graphics play a vital role in engaging the viewer. Individually and as a group, the products we're bringing to the 2020 NAB Show make it easier for broadcasters to create and deliver the exciting and dynamic visual elements that keep today's viewer interested and engaged. We'll showcase solutions that streamline critical workflows, and we'll feature products that reduce both the cost and complexity of delivering the high-end visuals — graphics, enhanced video, AR elements, virtual sets — that today's audiences expect and demand on every screen."

— Ariel Garcia, ChyronHego CEO

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ArielHeadShot.png

Company Overview:

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of storytelling in the digital age. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company has played a pioneering role in developing broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built over 50 years on innovation and efficiency, ChyronHego has become a household name and global leader in broadcast, with a focus on customer-centric solutions. Today, the company offers production professionals the industry's most comprehensive software portfolio for designing, sharing, and playing live graphics to air with ease. ChyronHego products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows and deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans in the arena, at home, or on the go.

ChyronHego is headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries. ChyronHego is a portfolio company of Vector Capital, an investment and management firm dedicated to the growth of technology companies. More information is available at www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/200304ChyronHego-2020NAB.docx

Image Downloads:

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ClickEffectsPrime.png

ChyronHego Click Effects PRIME

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/PrimeGraphics3.6.png

ChyronHego PRIME Graphics 3.6

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronClassicKeyboard.png

ChyronHego Chyron Classic Keyboard

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/Camio4.9.png

ChyronHego CAMIO 4.9

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/AxisWorldGraphics.png

ChyronHego Axis World Graphics

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/FRESH1.4.png

ChyronHego FRESH 1.4

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/Paint8.2.png

ChyronHego Paint 8.2

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/VirtualPlacement7.3.png

ChyronHego Virtual Placement 7.3

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/Metacast.png

ChyronHego Metacast