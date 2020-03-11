Bea Alonso Takes the Lead of Dalet’s Global Product Marketing Group

Paris, France – March 10, 2020 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced the appointment of Bea Alonso to Director of Global Product Marketing. With strategic oversight of Dalet’s expanded product marketing team and technology partnerships, Bea collaborates with Dalet product management, sales and corporate marketing groups to define and execute all go-to-market strategy plans across industries and verticals, shaping unique value propositions for news broadcasters, content owners and publishers, sports leagues and teams, as well as brands, corporate organizations, government agencies and institutions.

“Bea brings a fresh perspective and insight to the opportunities and challenges media companies face today. She has a technical mastery of digital content workflows, a proven track record of building key technology relationships and a strong business acumen. Bea was key in establishing the powerful Ooyala Flex Media Platform brand and is well suited to drive the demand and use of our products, as well as to grow the Dalet brand equity across both traditional and new markets,” comments Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet. “With a deep understanding of new content supply chain models, modern distribution approaches, and changes in consumption habits, Bea and her team will help Dalet anticipate what solutions our customers require to grow their business. They are an essential component of our product ideation process, providing key market intelligence that drives the Dalet product strategy.”

Prior to joining Dalet, Bea spent the last two decades with technology vendors Avid and Grass Valley, joining Ooyala in 2016 to spearhead the media logistics business across the Asia Pacific region and ultimately leading the company’s product marketing team.



A talented communicator, Bea is a well-respected technologist and frequent conference presenter and panelist on topics around evolving content supply chains, the business of content creation and distribution, and AI applications in the media industry. A champion of digital transformation, Bea was instrumental in evolving news, playout, production, post-production and multi-platform content distribution workflows for leading media companies and brands including Fox Sports, VuClip, Discovery, Turner and the National Rugby League of Australia. Deeply involved in the media community, Bea serves as an Advisory Board member for the DPP and RISE - an advocacy group for Women in Broadcast. Bea is also part of the organizing team for the Barcelona Video Tech community and an IABM board member.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to drive such a talented team with market-leading products to grow Dalet’s strong and loyal customer base. Our mission is to understand customers’ needs and market trends, then drive a product strategy that provides effective solutions with world-class user experience and a clear return on investment for our customers,” states Bea Alonso, Director of Global Product Marketing. “Our diverse team brings ample experience across verticals. This allows us to focus our go-to-market strategy on forward-looking content production and orchestrated supply chain solutions with multi-platform distribution at the core, including cloud-based architecture and SaaS business models. We can now deliver agile workflows from enterprise broadcast productions to digital-first distribution, as well as help sports organizations, enterprises and brands looking to increase their consumer engagement through video.”





Bea Alonso’s Presentation at NAB 2020

Bea will be part of the Transforming Content Production and Distribution with AI panel on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:40 a.m. during the 2020 NAB Show, room N239/N241. The panel session will investigate how highly programmatic activities in the media industry such as recording, processing and distribution of information make the appliance of cognitive science, like machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) particularly suitable. Along with the other panelists, Bea will discuss how quickly the industry needs to embed these technologies and what impact they will have over the coming year.

NAB 2020 attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn more about their latest technology at: https://www.dalet.com/events/nab-show-2020

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloging, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

The integration of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business has opened vast opportunities for Dalet customers to deploy successful strategies that better address their audiences with agile multi-platform content distribution in a wider range of markets, such as sports for teams and leagues, brands and corporate organizations, as well as Media and Entertainment companies looking to scale up their digital offerings.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organizations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organizations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

