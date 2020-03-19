Bannister Lake to Provide COVID-19 Data Through Its Community Aggregation Service

Company Will Provide Customers With Reliable Data and Visualization Options to Keep Audiences Up to Date on Rapidly Changing Situation

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — March 19, 2020 — Bannister Lake announced today that as a public service offering, it is making authoritative COVID-19 data available to its customers via its built-in Community data aggregation service. Community collects data from credible public sources such as the World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins and ingests it directly into Bannister Lake's Chameleon data aggregation and management solution. In addition, the company has developed a world map-based web widget populated with the same COVID-19 data illustrating the extent of the outbreak. Recognizing that as the virus spreads, reliable data is essential for audiences to understand the rapidly changing situation and to respond accordingly, Bannister Lake is making the data and widget available as a public service.

"At a time like this, real-time data from trustworthy sources is the only way audiences can keep up with news about the global pandemic," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "We understand the vital role media organizations play at this time. We want to do our part by supporting their communications efforts with immediate availability of our data and widgets free of charge."

Within Chameleon, users can manage and integrate local, national, and international news; closings; alerts; financial data; and other topical content to create a complete view of the COVID-19 situation. This content can then be outputted as tickers, L-Bars, data-populated graphics, or fully automated information channels. Chameleon's RESTful API can be used to strategically distribute data to different broadcast graphic engines, digital signage systems, or as HTML5 for online and mobile distribution.

Media organizations can further query and edit COVID-19 related data to create a variety of custom visualizations including geographically focused datasets, charts, tables, and indicators. Users can schedule the playback of specific data to target particular markets or platforms with data content that may be especially important to that audience. Bannister Lake will continue to develop data parsers incorporating data from reliable sources to ensure that media organizations and their audiences have access to the most up-to-date and accurate content.

Customers interested in integrating the data or requiring technical support can email info@bannisterlake.com. More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

