AXS TV Salutes Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers with a pair of Classic Concerts Featuring Performances by Willie Nelson & Dolly Parton on Monday, April 6 at 8 pm ET

Watch and Share This Press Clip From 'Kenny, Dolly and Willie" Here

AXS TV, the premier U.S. cable channel for music content, celebrates the life and legacy of GRAMMY®-winning country music superstar Kenny Rogers with a pair of classic concerts airing Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The April 6 concerts and additional broadcasts support Kenny Cares benefiting MusiCares® COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund. (Text KENNYCARES to 41444 or visit musicares.org/kennycares to donate.)

The tribute block begins at 8 p.m. ET with an unforgettable evening featuring performances from three of country music’s most influential artists in Kenny, Dolly And Willie: Something Inside So Strong. The Emmy®-winning 1989 NBC special was originally filmed at the Johnson Space Center in Rogers’ hometown of Houston, and captured Rogers, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson in rare form as they took the stage in front of a lively audience of NASA employees and their families. Highlights include a priceless medley where the trio take turns singing each other’s biggest hits such as “The Gambler,” “Two Doors Down,” and “Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys,” and Rogers explains the inspiration behind his 1977 hit “Sweet Music Man” before Nelson puts his trademark twist on the Rogers-penned fan-favorite.

Then, at 9 p.m. ET, stay tuned for an in-depth and candid look at one of country music’s most-enduring friendships in the 1985 HBO special Kenny And Dolly: Real Love. Real Love gives viewers the ultimate backstage pass with behind-the-scenes coverage documenting Parton and Rogers’ rehearsals blended with live performances from their joint 1985 Real Love tour. The pair’s unparalleled chemistry is on full display throughout the night, as they charmingly banter between performing some of their best-loved hits both together and solo. Highlights include performances of “Islands In The Stream,” “9 To 5,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Real Love,” and many more.

“Kenny Rogers is one of the most prolific showmen in country music,” said Sarah Weidman, Head Of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “His music has influenced and inspired generations of artists and fans alike, all across the world. AXS TV is proud to celebrate his incredible life and career with this block of classic specials, putting the spotlight on two of his finest performances as he brings the house down alongside his close friends and fellow icons Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.”

The Kenny Rogers tribute will feature rebroadcasts and includes an episode Rogers filmed with Dan Rather in 2014 for AXS TV’s “The Big Interview.” The complete schedule is below:

(Note: All Times Eastern)

Monday, April 6

8 p.m. & 11 p.m. “Kenny, Dolly & Willie: Something Inside So Strong”

9:00 p.m. & 12 a.m. “Kenny & Dolly – Real Love”

Tuesday, April 7

12 p.m. “Kenny, Dolly & Willie: Something Inside So Strong”

Thursday, April 9

12 p.m. “Kenny & Dolly – Real Love”

Friday, April 10

9 a.m. “The Big Interview with Dan Rather” – Kenny Rogers featured guest

Sunday, April 12

9 a.m. “Kenny & Dolly – Real Love”

12 p.m. “Kenny, Dolly & Willie: Something Inside So Strong”

Follow the social media conversation on twitter @axstv and @_KennyRogers as well as #KennyCares.