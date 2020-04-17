AVIWEST Offers Free Live Webinars

Stay on Top of All AVIWEST News, Technology Updates, and New Product Announcements From the Comfort of Home

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — April 17, 2020 — Following the cancellation of the 2020 NAB Show, AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that it is hosting several free live webinars to share crucial information about the company's innovative products, solutions, and technologies. The webinars are designed to help broadcasters and video professionals leverage the full power of AVIWEST's solutions, turning their live video transmission missions into success stories.

The first webinar series is as follows and cover the following topics:

• "AVIWEST NAB Updates" on Thursday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. GMT+1

• "Turn Your Event Into a Success Story With AVIWEST Transmitters and Encoders" on Thursday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. GMT +1

• "Live Contribution and Content Sharing With AVIWEST" on Thursday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. GMT+1

Each webinar will last approximately 30 minutes. For more information about the webinar topics and to view the available times and register online, attendees may visit: https://www.aviwest.com/services/webinars/.

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added-value services.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

