ASG Ships Remote Production Kits as Clients Face At-Home Content Creation Challenges

Emeryville, Calif., May 11, 2020 – Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a leading media technology and engineering firm, today announced it has shipped more than 120 remote production kits to its clients over the past two months, as content creators have continued to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The broadcast technical community has stepped up with creative solutions to enable video production to continue outside of traditional studio environments, and corporate communications professionals have followed suit,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “As an industry, we have learned the importance of providing high-quality equipment for content creators working from home. Our remote production kits are helping clients produce professional results despite the inherent limitations of at-home productions.”

Designed to accommodate various levels of expertise, ASG’s remote production kits collect the equipment necessary to produce and stream professional video content, including lighting kits, laptops, high-quality microphones, and DSLR cameras with desktop tripods and prompters. While working around current equipment inventory shortages, ASG works with clients to customize each kit to meet the workflow requirements of specific production team members.

ASG also provides training and best practices as needed for on-camera talent who are now responsible for their own production support. Units are available now and can be shipped directly to the homes of content creators for immediate deployment.

About ASG:

Based in Northern California with offices in the New York Metro Area, Los Angeles, Pacific Northwest, Houston, and the Rocky Mountain Region, Advanced Systems Group LLC of Emeryville, Calif., has provided engineering, systems, integration, support, and training to the multimedia creative and corporate video markets since 1997. With unmatched experience in high-speed shared storage, media asset management, archiving, editing, color and VFX systems, ASG has become one of the largest installers of post-production and shared storage systems in North America. Highly focused on customer success, the ASG team has installed and supported more than 500 storage networks, along with production and post-production systems. As part of its complete solution approach, ASG also offers a range of managed services, providing expert staffing for media production and IT services on a temporary or ongoing basis. For more information, visit www.asgllc.com or call 510-654-8300.