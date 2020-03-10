Artel Video Systems' Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches Offer Low-Noise Performance Ideal for Live Performance Venues

WESTFORD, Mass. — March 10, 2020 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions, will be highlighting enhancements to its Quarra series of PTP Ethernet switches in Booth SU5021 at the 2020 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas. Already offering the industry's most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization, Artel's Quarra family of PTP-aware managed IP switches now boasts optimization for the most demanding of live performance environments.

"Now quieter than ever, our Quarra switches deliver uniquely accurate timing and control, as well exceptional low-noise performance," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management, Artel Video Systems. "Thanks to adjustments to both software and hardware, Quarra switches minimize power and noise associated with ensuring adequate cooling at all times."

The Quarra line of PTP IP switches complements Artel's overall media delivery portfolio, offering end users an excellent solution set for delivering real-time media over IP networks. As the broadcast industry continues to migrate toward all-IP networks, devices in the Quarra family enable the precise timing and synchronization that drive signal delivery from acquisition to consumer.

Ideal for audio/video broadcast and live performance environments such as opera houses, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT, Quarra PTP-aware managed IP switches now feature quieter fans as well as new software-based controls that vary fan speed based on temperature for less overall noise. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. The switches are RAVENNA AES67-approved and Dante- and QSC-tested.

The Quarra family of switches and other Artel products will be on display at the 2020 NAB Show in Booth SU5021. Additional information about Artel products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include precision timing, fiber- and IP-based multimedia, delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/200310Artel-Quarra.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-Quarra-10G-PTP-Ethernet-Switch-Front.jpeg

Photo Caption: Artel's Quarra family of PTP-aware managed IP switches now boasts optimization for the most demanding of live performance environments.