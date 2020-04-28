Anthem Sports & Entertainment and NCTC Renew Distribution for AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC)— representing over 750 mid-sized and small independent cable and broadband operators throughout the United States and its territories—announced today the completion of a multi-year renewal agreement offering both AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES to its Member companies.

AXS TV is the premier television channel and digital media company specializing in music content, powered by an extensive roster of unforgettable performances, acclaimed documentaries, candid profiles, and more. AXS TV’s lineup includes extensive coverage of concert events such as Farm Aid and CMA Fest, and original programs such as the celebrity sit-down series The Big Interview With Dan Rather, all-star jam series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, and fan-favorite countdown series The Top Ten Revealed. The Network is also home to the award-winning series Live From Daryl’s House, starring Daryl Hall, and delivers unparalleled combat sports content with IMPACT Wrestling and MMA action.

Additionally, AXS TV launched the new “At Home & Social” initiative in support of families, small businesses, healthcare professionals, and many others who have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing series gives world-class artists and entertainers a unique platform to broadcast exclusive live performances from their homes and studios directly to their fans. Highlights include performances by an eclectic lineup featuring Dave Matthews, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Luke Bryan, and Ryan Tedder, among others associated with Verizon’s “Pay It Forward” live series, as well as the star-studded special event At Home With Farm Aid featuring Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews, that helped raise over $500,000 for family farmers.

HDNET MOVIES gives viewers the ultimate movie-watching experience with a wide selection putting the spotlight on award-winning classics, blockbuster epics, and modern favorites from the 1980s to today. The network also presents a wide variety of themed blocks highlighting memorable Oscar epics, A-List lineups, celebrity birthdays, and more, as well as special events hosted by notable actors, artists, and experts from across the film industry.

“This important agreement with the NCTC presents us with a valuable opportunity to bring AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES’ exclusive premium content to even more viewers across the country,” said Randy Brown, Senior Vice President of Distribution for Anthem. “AXS TV is perfectly suited to music and pop culture fans, providing an unprecedented lineup of classic concerts, exclusive live performances, celebrity interviews and professional wrestling from the industry’s top talent, while HDNET MOVIES has something for film buffs of all ages to enjoy with a catalog of beloved blockbusters and cinematic classics. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NCTC members and delivering high quality content they cannot find anywhere else, for many years to come.”

“We are pleased to have extended our agreement with AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES,” said Judy Meyka, Executive Vice President, of Programming, NCTC. “We are excited to build on this successful partnership with Anthem as we move forward.”