Anthem Sports & Entertainment and NCTC Renew Distribution for AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES

Anthem Sports & Entertainment and NCTC Renew Distribution for AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES

The New Multi-Year Agreement Enables NCTC Members to Continue Offering the Popular Music-Focused AXS TV Network & Blockbuster Film Channel HDNET MOVIES to Their Subscribers
Author:
Publish date:

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC)— representing over 750 mid-sized and small independent cable and broadband operators throughout the United States and its territories—announced today the completion of a multi-year renewal agreement offering both AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES to its Member companies.

AXS TV is the premier television channel and digital media company specializing in music content, powered by an extensive roster of unforgettable performances, acclaimed documentaries, candid profiles, and more. AXS TV’s lineup includes extensive coverage of concert events such as Farm Aid and CMA Fest, and original programs such as the celebrity sit-down series The Big Interview With Dan Rather, all-star jam series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, and fan-favorite countdown series The Top Ten Revealed. The Network is also home to the award-winning series Live From Daryl’s House, starring Daryl Hall, and delivers unparalleled combat sports content with IMPACT Wrestling and MMA action.

Additionally, AXS TV launched the new “At Home & Social” initiative in support of families, small businesses, healthcare professionals, and many others who have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing series gives world-class artists and entertainers a unique platform to broadcast exclusive live performances from their homes and studios directly to their fans. Highlights include performances by an eclectic lineup featuring Dave Matthews, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Luke Bryan, and Ryan Tedder, among others associated with Verizon’s “Pay It Forward” live series, as well as the star-studded special event At Home With Farm Aid featuring Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews, that helped raise over $500,000 for family farmers.

HDNET MOVIES gives viewers the ultimate movie-watching experience with a wide selection putting the spotlight on award-winning classics, blockbuster epics, and modern favorites from the 1980s to today. The network also presents a wide variety of themed blocks highlighting memorable Oscar epics, A-List lineups, celebrity birthdays, and more, as well as special events hosted by notable actors, artists, and experts from across the film industry.

“This important agreement with the NCTC presents us with a valuable opportunity to bring AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES’ exclusive premium content to even more viewers across the country,” said Randy Brown, Senior Vice President of Distribution for Anthem. “AXS TV is perfectly suited to music and pop culture fans, providing an unprecedented lineup of classic concerts, exclusive live performances, celebrity interviews and professional wrestling from the industry’s top talent, while HDNET MOVIES has something for film buffs of all ages to enjoy with a catalog of beloved blockbusters and cinematic classics. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NCTC members and delivering high quality content they cannot find anywhere else, for many years to come.”

“We are pleased to have extended our agreement with AXS TV and HDNET MOVIES,” said Judy Meyka, Executive Vice President, of Programming, NCTC. “We are excited to build on this successful partnership with Anthem as we move forward.”

Related

Anthem+iHeart_Logos_Web
The Wire

Anthem Sports & Entertainment and iHeartMedia Announce Strategic Partnership

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, and iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), America’s leading audio company, announced today that they have entered into a multi-year agreement to establish a strategic partnership under which the parties will collaborate on the co-production of original programming and on the marketing of Anthem’s properties across iHeartMedia’s multi-platform audio network.

TTR - S3 Headshots - Wilson, McGrath, Scantlin - 1600x900
The Wire

AXS TV's Popular Countdown Series 'The Top Ten Revealed' Returns for Season Three Sunday, April 19 at 8pE/5pP with the Best 'Rock' Song Titles From Def Leppard, Scorpions and More

Find out which beloved songs and artists make the list as AXS TV’s popular music countdown series The Top Ten Revealed returns for season three, premiering Sunday, April 19 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the best Rockin’ ROCK Songs, highlighting tracks from Def Leppard, Scorpions, Twisted Sister and more. Host and executive producer Katie Daryl welcomes a star-studded panel of music legends and rock experts to the 12 episode season, including newcomers Mark McGrath, Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips and Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin.

TeamPlayersTV
The Wire

New Sports Lifestyle Network Announced-PlayersTV

The Players Media Group - a sports-centric new media entertainment company - announced the creation of PlayersTV, a new network dedicated to sports lifestyle and culture entertainment. With elite professional athletes such as legends Carmelo Anthony, Vernon Davis, CJ McCollum and Chris Paul as partners - among others – PlayersTV will launch in March 2020 on Samsung TV Plus. Anthem Sports & Entertainment, owner of AXS TV, Impact Wrestling and other media properties, is also an investor and strategic partner in Players Media Group.