Anthem Sports & Entertainment and iHeartMedia Announce Strategic Partnership

Los Angeles, CA (March 9, 2020) - Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, and iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), America’s leading audio company, announced today that they have entered into a multi-year agreement to establish a strategic partnership under which the parties will collaborate on the co-production of original programming and on the marketing of Anthem’s properties across iHeartMedia’s multi-platform audio network.

The partnership comes at a time of expansion for Anthem, which acquired a majority interest in AXS TV in 2019, becoming partners with remaining shareholders Mark Cuban and Anschutz Entertainment Group while bringing Steve Harvey Global into the company as an investor and advisor on content development. Anthem also recently announced that it had become an investor and strategic partner in PlayersTV, the sports lifestyle digital network being launched by Players Media Group.

“We continue to build key strategic partnerships that expand our reach,” said Len Asper, Anthem CEO. “Our new partnership with iHeartMedia gives us unprecedented access to its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, reaching 9 out of 10 Americans each month through its national network of local radio stations and its ubiquitous digital app, live events, podcasts and other properties. Joining forces with iHeartMedia provides an invaluable opportunity to extend the reach of our brands, and to create unique and original content that serves our passionate communities.”

“It’s an exciting time for Anthem as they continue to expand their reach” said Peter Volynsky, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Ventures for iHeartMedia. “We are looking forward to collaborating with the Anthem team, offering even more unique and compelling content to our audiences, while also helping them build further awareness and grow their brand through our massive scale and national reach across our powerful multi-platform assets.”