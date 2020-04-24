Annual 4K 4Charity Run at NAB Show Goes Virtual

Registration now open and donations can be made until June 1 for event that aims to provide much-needed aid to those most impacted by COVID-19 and help increase diversity and inclusion in the technology industry

Portland, Oregon – April 24, 2020 – Organizers of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run series announced today that the running and walking event hosted in collaboration with the National Association of Broadcasters’ (NAB) Show is going virtual for 2020. The 4K 4Charity series leverages fun, healthy activities to help raise funds for non-profits focused on increasing diversity and inclusion in the technology and media industries, and celebrates advancements in video technology, such as Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K and 8K video. This year it will also help to raise funds for those most impacted by COVID-19. Registration is open, and donations may be made until June 1, 2020 at 4K4Charity.com/nab.

To get going, you select a 4K (2.49-mile) or 8K (4.97-mile) distance, plot a course, print out a race bib, and then complete the route at your own pace, whether that’s on one day or across several days within the event registration and donation window. Participants are encouraged to share their unique 4K 4Charity journey on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook with the social tag #4K4CharityVRun. All registrants will receive a finisher’s packet at the conclusion of the event period.

A portion of proceeds from the 4K 4Charity virtual event benefit UNICEF, which is on the ground in more than 190 countries, partnering with front-line responders to keep children healthy and learning, and protected from sickness and violence. The 4K 4Charity also raises funds for the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), which builds a more equitable industry by teaching programming to K-12 girls and inspiring Latinas to pursue careers in tech.

The 4K 4Charity Series has raised more than $1.1 million in gross proceeds since it was founded in 2014.

The 4K 4Charity Virtual Run is hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and made possible by sponsors including Planar Systems, Bitmovin, EditShare, Irdeto, SDVI, and Verimatrix.

"Though current events are keeping us physically apart, this virtual approach provides a positive way to bring our industry together on behalf of a great cause. We are excited to sponsor the first-ever 4K 4Charity virtual event and look forward to seeing colleagues join the fun and show their support for a healthier more equitable industry,” said Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Professional Services, Planar Systems.

About the 4K 4Charity Fun Run

The 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series is a 4K (2.49-mile) and 8K (4.97-mile) running and walking event is held annually in Las Vegas (NAB Show), Amsterdam (IBC Show), Los Angeles (SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition) and Portland, Oregon to raise awareness and financial support for global and local nonprofits that support underrepresented communities, including increased diversity and inclusion initiatives. The 4K 4Charity Fun Run makes it easy for participants and sponsors to get active and give back. https://4k4charity.com