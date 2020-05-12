Award-Winning Actor Michael Smiley (Luther, Benny “Deadhead” Silver) Stars in Darkly Comic Mystery Drama DEAD STILL Inspired by “Post-Mortem Photography” Period in 1880s-era Ireland

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/6Mai4rcKbyU

As its next offbeat British drama, Acorn TV introduces a darkly comic Irish murder mystery series set during the Victorian era of “post-mortem photography”– a real-life trend in European mourning culture, when the recently deceased were captured in commissioned portraits. The Acorn TV Original series DEAD STILL follows the strange adventures of renowned 1880s Dublin memorial photographer Brock Blennerhasset (British Independent Film Award winner Michael Smiley, Luther, who played hacker Benny “Deadhead” Silver) and his loyal assistant Conall Molloy (Kerr Logan, Game of Thrones, Alias Grace), as they visit grieving families for photo assignments, while a tenacious detective investigates a series of local murders and eyes possible disturbing connections between them and Brock. Blending mystery and drama with delightfully macabre humor, DEAD STILL features an ensemble of acclaimed international actors including Smiley, Logan, Eileen O’Higgins (Mary Queen of Scots, Brooklyn) and Aidan O’Hare (The Dublin Murders, Jackie). DEAD STILL exclusively premieres in the U.S. on Acorn TV with two episodes on Monday, May 18, followed by 1 new weekly episode every Monday through June 15.

Once a photographic prodigy in Ireland and a pioneer of the daguerreotype (an early photographic method which captures an image on an iodine sensitized silvered plate), Brock is now struggling to keep up with the times. With cameras becoming cheaper and photographic studios starting to flourish in Dublin around 1880, the practice of memorial portraiture is on the wane. Brock tries to revive his business after an accident, requiring the help of his sharp-witted niece, Nancy (O’Higgins) and new, eager assistant and former gravedigger Molloy (Logan). Their working relationship develops after a rocky start – Brock takes a while to warm up to the two of them, since he’s known for being remote and unemotional, thus much better in dealing with the dead than the living.

Meanwhile, it appears someone more sinister is getting in on the death photography game. Detective Frederick Regan (O’Hare) investigates a series of murders in Dublin’s criminal underbelly and concludes that the serial killer may be cashing in on a taste for a different type of memorial imagery -- pictures of people in their death throes. As the body count begins to escalate, Brock, Molloy and Nancy must stop a murderer intent on ending not just their business, but their lives.

DEAD STILL also features Jimmy Smallhorne (Taken Down, Clean Break), Mark Rendall (Departure, Versailles), Peter Campion (Derry Girls, Kat and Alfie: Redwater), and Martin Donovan (Big Little Lies, Fahrenheit 451).

U.S. Premiere: Monday, May 18 (2 episodes, followed by weekly episodes through June 15) Eps: 6 (46 mins. each)

