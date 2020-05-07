YouTube TV to Carry 14 ViacomCBS Cable Nets

ViacomCBS has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with Google that adds 14 of the Viacom cable networks to the channel lineup of YouTube TV.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

From VH1's 'RuPau's Drag Race'

Before Viacom and CBS merged last year, CBS had an agreement with YouTube TV, which carried the CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and the CW, a joint venture of CBS and AT&T. Those networks will continued to be carried, along with ViacomCBS premium subscription services including Showtime, which also will have a partnership with other YouTube platforms.

One of the benefits touted for bring Viacom and CBS together was to give the company more clout with distributors. This deal and another recent agreement with Verizon appear to be evidence that from a distribution standpoint the merger is producing benefits.

“We are thrilled to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time.”

Trevor Noah with N.Y. governor Andrew Cuomo on Comedy Central.

ViacomCBS’s BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 will launch this summer on YouTube TV, which has more than 2 million subscribers. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic will also be joining the YouTube TV lineup.

"We're excited to launch ViacomCBS' portfolio on YouTube TV this summer, " said Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTube TV. "Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms."