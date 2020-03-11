Yahoo Mobile Launched on Verizon’s Network

Verizon said that its Yahoo unit will be launching Yahoo mobile, which will offer unlimited phone service over the Verizon 4G LTE network and access to Yahoo content.

Yahoo brands include TechCrunch, HuffPost, Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Finance.

Yahoo Mobile will cost $39.99 a month.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to drive product innovation and synergy that unlocks value for our consumers,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “With the launch of Yahoo Mobile, we are continuing to evolve our business by bringing a new, personalized Yahoo experience to the market that feeds our users’ passions, and also attracts new audiences. Combining the strengths of Verizon’s assets in wireless, technology, and media will enable us to deliver a valuable consumer offering and experiences that give people more of what they want.”

Yahoo mobile includes unlimited text, talk and data, unlimited mobile hotspot use for one connected device at a time, free Yahoo Mail Pro and Free Account Pro customer service.