Xumo Launching Free Streaming Kids Channel

Ad-supported streaming service Xumo said it is launching a Free Kids TV channel at a time when youths are home doing school online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xumo's new Free Kids TV channel.

The Free Kids TV channel will start with more than 40 series, including Degrassi: The Next Generation and Teletubbies from WildBrain.

“Weekday consumption across the Kids & Family vertical has increased significantly over the past month with TV tune-ins spiking around 9:00 a.m. Eastern,” said Stefan Van Engen, Xumo’s senior VP of content partnerships and programming.

“As quarantine keeps our schools closed around the country, more than ever, families are still searching for new and engaging home entertainment options, and Free TV on Xumo is providing hundreds of hours of parent-approved content their children will love,” Van Engen said. “Our service is known for its high-quality programming and we continue to prioritize on-boarding premium, brand-safe streaming content for kids.”

The kids programming will run with ads. “There is a little bit of a less commercial but most importantly our platform is COPPA compliant,” Van Engen said.

Xumo was acquired by Comcast, Xumo is operating independently and Comcast isn’t helping Xumo with kids programming, Van Engen said.

“We’re delighted that our shows like Teletubbies and Degrassi: The Next Generation will be available to kids and families on Xumo,” noted Lara Ilie, VP of rights strategy at WildBrain. “As one of the leading free, ad-supported streaming TV services, Xumo is an ideal partner to help us bring iconic WildBrain brands and series to viewers.”

Other programming on the Free Kids TV channel includes Lottie Dottie Chicken from Legendary Entertainment, Raggs Nursery Rhymes from Dotstudioz, Zoomix from Indigenius, Elf Learning For Kids from Glewed TV and Gummy Bear from Imira Entertainment.