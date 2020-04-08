Xandr Using Ad Platform to Deliver COVID-19 PSAs

Xandr, AT&T advanced advertising business, is using its platform to distribute public service announcements aimed at helping viewers slow the spread of the Coronavirus as part of its Tech For Good program.

A PSA message distributed by Xandr.

Xandr is also donating $200,000 to charitable causes including Save the Children, Feeding America, the World Health Organization and the International Rescue Committee.

Another $20,000 is going to Xandr’s employee resource groups to support marginalized and vulnerable communities.

The PSAs, from the CDC, the Clean World Foundation and other COVID-19 relief groups, are running in s donated unsold web inventory that is distributed through Xandr’s platform.

Xandr can target messages if the need arises to target a specific audience.

There are also addressable and linear campaigns running in partnership with the Ad Council via the commercial planning teams.