Wonder Women, NYC TV Week Spring Events Rescheduled

The Wonder Women and NYC TV Week Spring events, produced by Multichannel News, Broadcasting+Cable and Next TV, will not be held as scheduled on March 24-26 but will instead be rescheduled until June, amid coronavirus safety concerns associated with large gatherings of people.

The 22nd annual Wonder Women luncheon is moving to Monday, June 8, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. The event had been scheduled for March 26 at that venue. The Wonder Women luncheon also supports the mission of the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications.

NYC TV Week Spring events -- Advanced Advertising, CultureX Conversations and Next TV Summit -- will be rescheduled until the week of June 22.

For the latest information about Wonder Women Spring, please visit mcnwonderwomen.com. For the latest information about NYC TV Week Spring, please visit nyctvweek.com.