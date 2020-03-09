Wilson Named to Head Cox Media Ad Businesses

Cox Media Group named former NBC and Tribune exec Ed Wilson as executive chairman in charge of its national ad businesses CoxReps and Gamut.

Ed Wilson

Cox Media Group,with 33 TV stations in 20 markets, was acquired by Apollo Global Management last year.

Cox Reps’ COO Ann Hailer and Soo Jin Oh, senior VP of client solutions at Gamut will remain in their current positions, reporting to Wilson.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Ed for years— He is a business builder and a natural networker in both traditional and emerging media,” said CMG president and CEO Kim Guthrie. “His experience and industry relationships will serve him well in this role. We look forward to his perspective as we leverage our industry leading position to evolve these important businesses.”

Wilson was president of Tribune Broadcasting until 2010. Before that, he was president of the Fox Television Network and head of NBC Enterprises and president of CBS Enterprises. He started in the syndication business, selling shows including Ricki Lake and Seinfeld.

“Finding growth within an industry-leading organization depends as much on strategic focus and execution as it does an all-star executive line-up,” said Wilson. “I’m honored and energized by the opportunity to help these two great companies achieve their full potential.”