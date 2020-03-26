‘Will & Grace’ Series Finale Set For April 23

NBC airs the series finale for Will & Grace April 23. Leading into the finale, NBC will air a retrospective special hosted by cast member Eric McCormack. He will show clips of past and present episodes that highlight the series’ most memorable moments. The special will also showcase superfans, celeb fans and guest stars. Elton John and Norman Lear will appear.

McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes are in the Will & Grace cast.

The series finale is entitled “It’s Time.” With the apartment packed up, Will is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy. Grace (Messing), on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. At the behest of Stan, Karen (Mullally) goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. Jack’s (Hayes) dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility.

Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez guest star.

I Love Lucy-inspired episode “We Love Lucy” will air Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m.

Will & Grace will have amassed 246 episodes.

The show ran 1998 to 2006. It was brought back in fall 2019.

This season, Will & Grace has averaged a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers overall

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. Will & Grace is produced by Universal Television.