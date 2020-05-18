Wendy Williams to Take Hiatus From Daytime Talker

Wendy Williams, host of Debmar-Mercury’s daytime talker The Wendy Williams Show, is once again taking some time off due to her Graves’ disease. During the pandemic, Williams had been taping episodes from her home titled “Wendy@Home,” but those will go on hiatus and the show will air repeats.

"Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue,” said a show spokeswoman. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow."

In the week ended May 3, Wendy Williams averaged a 1.1 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, up 10% from the prior week.

Williams first announced that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the thyroid. Williams has taken several hiatuses over the past year and a half or so due to various health and personal issues.

