WCVB Boston General Manager Fine Sets Retirement

Bill Fine, WCVB Boston president and general manager, will retire later this year. An ABC affiliate, WCVB is owned by Hearst Television.

Fine started in broadcasting as a sports anchor. He was president and general manager at WBAL Baltimore for seven years before moving to WCVB in 2005.

“Bill has been a trusted colleague, mentor and friend for more than 25 years,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “He has been an instrumental force in our company and the industry with an unmatched passion and knowledge for broadcasting. Over the term of his entire career, his leadership and influence have left an indelible legacy on WBAL, WCVB and many of our company's current and future leaders.”

WCVB is a ratings giant in Boston, and a frequent winner of national awards, including the Service to America Award in 2014 by the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation.

“I am extremely fortunate to have devoted nearly my entire career to not only the best local television broadcaster in Boston, but, with Hearst Television, the best in the country,” Fine said. “Half of my life has been spent at WCVB, resulting in countless fond memories and friendships that will never fade. To have the honor of making my life’s work with Hearst, witnessing this wonderful Boston institution provide such an extraordinary service to our community -- my beloved hometown -- is a dream fulfilled.”

Fine is a past chairman of the Television Bureau of Advertising's board of directors and past chairman and current board member of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. He spent eight years on the ABC affiliates board, a portion of that as vice chair.

Fine was named “General Manager of the Year” (top 25 markets) by Broadcasting & Cable in 2013.