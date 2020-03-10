WCTX Launching 3-Hour News Block in Primetime

WCTX-TV, one of Nexstar’s stations in the Hartford-New Haven, CT., market, is expanding its weekday prime time news from one hour to three hours, beginning March 30.

The newscasts will continue to be produced by WTNH-TV, Nexstar’s other station in the market.

WCTX will also add a half hour to its current 10 p.m. newscasts on Saturday and Sundays.

Altogether the two Nexstar stations will be producing 64.5 hours of news per week.

“Launching three-hours of live local news in prime-time Monday through Friday is a clear demonstration of our commitment to serving viewers and advertisers in the greater Hartford/New Haven area and across the state,” said Rich Graziano, VP and General Manager of WCTX-TV and WTNH-TV. “WCTX-TV will be the only station in Connecticut dedicating its newsgathering resources to providing three hours of local news from 8 pm to 11 pm every weeknight, delivering exclusive broadcast and digital news content on the issues that matter most to more than three million Connecticut residents.”

The WCTX primetime news will consist of three one-hour segments. The 8 p.m. hour will focus on investigative news and offer the first next-day weather forecast. It will be anchored by WTNH’s Ann Nyberg and Darren Kramer.

The 9 p.m. hour will highlight late breaking news and segments on healthcare, the local economy and coverage of regional high school and college sports. It will be anchored by Stephanie Simoni and Rich Coppola.

Simoni and Coppola will continue to anchor the 10 p.m. newscast, joined by meteorologist Joe Furey.

Nyberg, Kramer, Furey and Peirson will continue on the 11 p.m. news on WTNH.