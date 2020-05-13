Vizio Adds Lifestyle, Fashion, Comedy Channels to SmartCast

Vizio said it is adding 10 new free channels featuring lifestyle, do it yourself, fashion, travel and comedy programming to the SmartCast TV platform on its connected TV sets.

Vizio said that usage of its free streaming content was up 88% in the last week of April compared to the first week of March, before people were asked to stay at home to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Attention to the free channels and apps were up 108% in April compared to the first week of March as viewers discover new content options, the company said.

The new channels feature:

Celebrity and lifestyle news from Vanity Fair and young Hollywood.

Tech happenings from Wired

Fashion, career and lifestyle content from GQ, Glamour and Vogue.

Food programming from Tastemade

Travel updates from Condé Nast Traveller

Comedy from Funny or Die

Funny stuff with Mystery Science Theater

Game shows from Game Show Network

High-stakes gambling from World Poker Tour.

Vizio added 30 new free channels in April. It also offers the WatchFree service with Pluto TV, featuring hundreds of streaming TV channels.

One in five new sets sold today are from Vizio, which has the second-highest marketshare in the U.S. for smart TVs.