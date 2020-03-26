Virginia Noncoms Offer Free High School Online Courses Nationally

Said they are fully customizable to local needs

WHRO Public Media, comprising 21 school divisions in southeastern Virginia, is offering access to 25 high school online courses free nationwide as the country settles in to a social distance, distance learning new normal.

The online courses are available here.

“Our online courses engage a variety of learning methods and can be instructor-led, self-taught, or used in blended learning environments," said Bert Schmidt, CEO of WHRO. "They are fully customizable to meet school districts’ needs across the country."

America's Public Television Stations president Patrick Butler called WHRO a pioneer in distance learning and the offer a "timely gift of well-crafted courses."