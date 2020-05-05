Viant Adds Linear TV By Integrating With WideOrbit

Viant said it made a deal to integrate WideOrbit’s Programmatic Marketplace into its automated platform for buying and delivering commercials.

The move gives Viant consumers access to linear TV, providing them with a way to launch and track omnichannel campaigns through a single platform.

“As TV and video budgets continue to shift to programmatic and TV emerges as a key part of the digital ecosystem, automation is critical. Advertisers truly need a transparent and automated strategy for planning, executing and measuring their linear TV buys,” said Jon Schulz, CMO at Viant. “This strategic partnership with WideOrbit further supports Viant’s strategy of delivering customers a leading omnichannel platform for their campaigns.”

Viant clients can plan, execute and measure linear TV alongside their CTV, mobile, desktop, digital outdoor and audio ads.

“Demand continues to increase for automated, measurable transactions across all media channels," said Mike Zinsmeister, CRO at WideOrbit. "Partnering with Viant creates a successful strategy for advertisers working toward a more holistic approach to targeting, allowing them to easily include linear TV in their cross-channel campaigns. By bringing that demand to TV stations selling their inventory through WO Programmatic Marketplace, we’re providing access to new revenue streams that will allow them to maximize yield. We are happy to make our TV station clients’ supply of premium, linear television inventory directly accessible to agencies and brands through an industry-leading partner like Viant.”