Viamedia to Represent Northland For Ad Sales

Viamedia said it reached an agreement to handle advertising sales for Northland Communications.

The agreement adds cable systems in nine local markets to Viamedia’s portfolio.

“Northland Communications has done a great job in serving consumers and businesses in the communities they serve,” said Viamedia CEO Mark Lieberman. “We are confident that Viamedia’s innovative, cross-media advertising solutions will add even more value to Northland’s offerings and will benefit subscribers and businesses alike.”

Four of Northland’s markets--Savannah, Ga.; Medford, Ore.; Birmingham, Ala., and Wichita, Kan., are new for Viamedia. Other Northland markets are Austin, Texas, Lincoln, Neb., Denver, and Greeneville, Tenn.

“Viamedia is an unparalleled force in the industry and the clear choice for managing our ad sales within these markets,” said Ed Butler, senior VP at Northland. “Viamedia’s values match ours, with a full commitment to serve our communities and ensure growth. Viamedia’s cutting-edge solutions will significantly boost our advertising services to local businesses seeking to reach their customers and will enable us to participate more significantly during the crucial political ad season.”