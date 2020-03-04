ViacomCBS to Sell Simon & Schuster Unit

Bakish call publisher a non-core asset
ViacomCBS is planning to sell off its Simon & Schuster book publishing unit.

Bob Bakish at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference Tuesday, ViacomCEO Bob Bakish said the company has been conducting a portfolio review to identify assets that could be sold.

“Coming out of that, we've made the determination that Simon & Schuster is not a core asset of the company. It is not video-based. It doesn't have significant connectivity to our broader business,” he said. "At the same time there is no question that it's a marquee asset, it's highly valuable."

Bakish said he and the company have already had “multiple, unsolicited inbound calls” about Simon & Schuster.

“As this market stabilizes we are going to engage in a process and look at strategic alternatives for Simon & Schuster,” he said. "And rest assured we're going to look for other places where we believe there are opportunities to dispose of assets in a creative way."

"This will produce material cash in 2020,” he added.

ViacomCBS previously announced plans to sell Black Rock, CBS’s long-time Manhattan headquarters. Bakish said that several blue-chip potential have been touring the building as part of the due diligence for making a bid.

“We believe there is the opportunity for accretive dispositions of non-core assets,” he said.

