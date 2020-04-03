ViacomCBS Completes Acquisition of 49% of Miramax

ViacomCBS said it completed the acquisition of a 49% stake in Miramax from beIN Media Group.

beIN Media retains 51% ownership of Miramax, the award-winning studio whose business was disrupted as sexual harassment charges surfaced against founder Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was found guilty of rape charges in February and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

ViacomCBS will spend $375 million on Miramax, with an initial payment of $150 million plus an investment of $45 million annually for five years that will be used for new film and television productions and working capital.

ViacomCBS’s Paramount Pictures also entered into an exclusive long-term agreement to distribute Miramax’s film library and a long-term first look agreement under which Paramount will develop produce, finance and distribute new film and TV projects based on Miramax’s intellectual property.